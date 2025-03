Tan France on stepping into acting with a new role in Hulu's "Deli Boys" Fashion expert and Emmy-winning "Queer Eye" star Tan France is stepping into acting with his first scripted role in the new Hulu comedy "Deli Boys." France, who plays a gang leader named Zubair, joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss his character, the show's high-stakes story, and the latest season of "Queer Eye."