Moon lander from Intuitive Machines ready for descent to lunar surface

Another lunar lander is heading to the moon. Here's what to know about its complex mission.

Eight days after launch, a second commercially built moon lander, this one built by Houston-based Intuitive Machines, is poised for touchdown Thursday near the lunar south pole to evaluate the environment where NASA astronauts plan to land in the agency's Artemis program.

Known as Athena, the IM-2 spacecraft was expected to drop out of orbit and touch down 100 miles from the moon's south pole at 11:32 a.m. EST. The spacecraft is loaded with sophisticated instruments, a small rover, experimental cellular communications gear and a rocket-powered "hopper" that will bounce from site to site near the lander.

A camera aboard Intuitive Machines' Athena lander shows the spacecraft in orbit around the moon with Earth suspended in the deep black of space some 240,000 miles away. If all goes well, the lander will descend to touchdown near the moon's south pole Thursday. Intuitive Machines

The solar-powered Athena will have about 10 days to complete its observations and measurements before the sun sets and darkness sweeps over the landing site at the end of the lunar day.

The lander braked into orbit Monday, five days after launch. Thursday morning, while flying over the far side of the moon, Athena's main engine is expected to fire, starting a process to lower the far side of the orbit from about 62 miles to a little more than 6 miles.

During the coast down to lower altitude, the lander will use cameras and lasers in its terrain relative navigation system to constantly monitor altitude and velocity, keeping the spacecraft on course toward the landing site.

As it nears the target, the main engine will fire in a maneuver called powered descent initiation to begin reducing the spacecraft's velocity by the necessary 4,000 mph. Once the braking maneuver is complete, Athena is programmed to flip upright into a vertical, tail-down orientation for the final phase of the descent.

Nearing the landing site, Athena will descend at about 7 mph and then, at an altitude of just over 30 feet, slow to a sedate 2.2 mph for the final drop to the surface in lunar highlands known as the Mons Mouton region, about 100 miles from the south pole.

An artist's concept of the Athena lander on the moon, some 100 miles from the lunar south pole. A high tech drill can be seen by the left landing leg that will dig into the surface to measure temperatures and soil composition using a mass spectrometer. The box by the right landing leg will deploy a small rover on the surface. Intuitive Machines

NASA is targeting the south polar region for astronaut landings, in large part because data from orbiting satellites indicate ice may be present in permanently shadowed craters that never see the light of the sun and are among the coldest spots in the solar system.

The water molecules presumably were delivered over billions of years by comet impacts and interactions between moon dust and the electrically charged solar wind.

If all goes well, the Grace hopper will jump into one of those dark craters about a quarter of a mile from Athena for in situ measurements, radioing its observations back to the lander using 4G/LTE cellular network equipment provided by Nokia.

The Grace hopper is expected to make five jumps, with the fourth carrying it into the darkness of a permanently shadowed crater where ice might be present. Ice, if extractable, would enable future astronauts to generate water, air and rocket fuel on the moon, avoiding the high cost of shipping it from Earth. Intuitive Machines

Other instruments on the lander will look for the chemical traces of water and other compounds, along with taking measurements of soil temperature and composition. Two small rovers are on board to explore the landing site and to test innovative mobility systems.

And in a coincidence of timing and location, the lander's cameras will photograph a solar eclipse on March 14 when Earth briefly passes in front of the sun and casts its shadow on the moon.

Intuitive Machines' first lander, named Odysseus, successfully landed on the moon last year, but it hit the surface harder than expected while moving a bit sideways, causing it to tip over on its side. The spacecraft still functioned, it was unable to carry out all its planned observations.

Intuitive Machines engineers analyzed telemetry and were able to figure out what went wrong. Athena is equipped with improved software and navigation tools to prevent the same problem from occurring the second time around.

Second lunar lander to reach moon this year

Athena's arrival is the second of three to reach the moon this year.

A lander built by Austin-based Firefly Aerospace successfully touched down on the moon early Sunday, March 2. The commercially-developed Blue Ghost lander is equipped with 10 NASA-sponsored instruments designed to collect data needed for the Artemis program.

NASA agreed to pay Firefly Aerospace $101 million for delivery of the agency-sponsored science instruments and technology demonstrations to the moon's surface. The instruments cost NASA another $44 million.

The Athena lander will deploy a small, commercially built rover to explore the landing site and carry out scientific observations. The rover and hopper will send data back to Athena for relay to Earth using cellular technology provided by Nokia. Intuitive Machines

Athena's instruments and technology demonstrations also were funded by NASA. The agency paid the company $62.5 million to deliver a powerful drill and mass spectrometer, known collectively as Prime-1, to the moon's surface.

NASA's "tipping point" technology development program paid $15 million for Nokia's cellular communications integration and another $41 million went to Intuitive Machines to help finance the "Grace" hopper.

Another $89 million paid for a lunar satellite built by Lockheed Martin that was launched on the same Falcon 9 rocket as Athena. But the Lunar Trailblazer satellite dropped out of contact with Earth shortly after launch and has not been heard from since.

Blue Ghost and Athena were both funded in large part by NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program. The CLPS initiative is aimed at encouraging private industry to launch agency payloads to the moon to collect needed science and engineering data before Artemis astronauts begin work on the surface later this decade.

As if Blue Ghost and Athena were not enough, a Japanese lander known as Resilience was launched in January atop the same Falcon 9 rocket that boosted the Blue Ghost into space. Built by Tokyo-based ispace, Resilience took a longer, low-energy route to the moon and will not arrive until early June.