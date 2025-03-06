The Hit-and-Run Homicide of Davis McClendon | Post Mortem "48 Hours" correspondent Anne-Marie Green and producer Josh Yager discuss Davis McClendon's death. McClendon was fatally struck by a truck that belonged to Bud Ackerman, the estranged husband of McClendon's love interest. Watch the "Post Mortem" podcast for more on the defense's argument that the collision was an accident, and discover the digital evidence from Ackerman's truck. Also, find out why the Ackermans' babysitter was the first one on the scene to call 911.