How to watch tonight's Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Buffalo Bills game on Thursday Night Football

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Quarterback Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills scrambles with the football during the second quarter of the NFL game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on September 11, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Elsa/Getty Images

If you're wondering who plays Thursday Night football in NFL Week 8 and more importantly, how to watch this week's big matchup between two terrific teams, we've got all the information you need to watch tonight's Buffalo Bills vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game. Fresh off a surprise loss to the New England Patriots, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will try to stave off a losing streak. Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans and the Buccaneers aren't going to make it easy. We can hardly wait.

How to watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Buffalo Bills game

The Week 8 Thursday Night Football matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Buffalo Bills will be played Thursday, Oct. 26. The game will be played at 8:15 p.m. ET (5:15 p.m. PT). It will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime.

What time is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Buffalo Bills game?

Here is all the information you need to watch the Buccaneers play the Bills in Week 8.

Date: Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023

Kickoff time: 8:15 p.m. ET (5:15 p.m. PT)

Channels: Amazon Prime Video, Fox 13 Tampa and WIVB 4 Buffalo.

Can you watch Thursday Night Football without Amazon Prime?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Mike Evans No. 13. Getty Images

Starting in 2022, Amazon became the exclusive carrier of Thursday Night Football (TNF). This season, Prime ups its coverage with a riveting Thursday Night Football schedule that includes all 14 playoff teams from the 2022-2023 NFL season. Pre-game coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET (4:00 p.m. PT) before kickoff at 8:15 p.m. ET.

In addition to TNF, this season's Black Friday game, which will be played Week 12 on November 24 -- Miami Dolphins vs. the New York Jets -- will air exclusively on Amazon Prime, as well.

Amazon Prime is $1.99 for the first week. After one week, Prime is $14.99 per month ($139 annually) for all Thursday Night Football games, the NFL's first-ever Black Friday game, two-day shipping and Prime deals on Prime Day and Amazon Prime Day deals.

Waiting for the game to start? Check out Amazon's new Thursday Night Football store

If you're waiting for today's game to begin, now is a great time to check out Amazon's new Thursday Night Football store. Every week, Amazon updates the store with the best fan gear and gift ideas for fans of the two teams playing.

This week, the Amazon TNF store is filled to the brim with the best Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan gear and the best Buffalo Bills fan gear you can buy through the retailer, including jerseys, team flags, T-shirts, hoodies and more. Tap the button below to head directly to the Thursday Night Football store page on Amazon.

Watch the Buccaneers vs. Bills game on your phone with NFL+

If you want to catch this game on your phone -- and all the amazing football ahead this season -- check out NFL+. The premium streaming service, starting at $40 per year (or $7 per month), offers access to NFL Network. And yes, that includes games being broadcast out-of-market. To boost your NFL experience even further, you can upgrade to NFL+ Premium with NFL RedZone and watch up to eight NFL games simultaneously. A seven-day, free trial is available.

Top features of NFL+:

You get access to all NFL preseason games, including those that are out of market.

NFL+ lets you watch stream local and primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet, but not your TV.

Includes the NFL Network (and NFL RedZone with NFL+ Premium), so it's a good option for those who are looking to stream football on the go.

Watch local NFL games live with a digital HDTV antenna



Amazon

If either of the two teams are local to you, you can catch today's game on local TV.

If you're cutting the cord to your cable company, you're not alone; in fact, you are in luck. You can still watch the NBA, MLB and the NFL on TV with an affordable indoor antenna, which pulls in local over-the-air HDYC channels such as TNT, CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox and PBS. Here's the kicker: There's no monthly charge.

Anyone living in partially blocked-off area (those near mountains or first-floor apartments), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal – or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna provides a seriously inexpensive way to watch college football without paying a staggering monthly fee. Indoor TV antennas can also provide some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable (or your cable company gets in a squabble with a network).

This amplified HDTV antenna, claims to have a 50-mile range and offers 36 channels. It's rated 4.0 stars by Amazon reviewers.

Said one Amazon customer, "If you're considering this product, you're probably already questioning your cable television bill and are looking around for a cheap way to get the Big 3 plus Fox and PBS. This antenna delivered that for us right out of the box."

2023 NFL Season: Week 8



The 2023 NFL Season Week-8 schedule is below. All times listed ET. The game you see broadcast locally will depend on your geographical area.

Thursday, Oct. 26

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Buffalo Bills, 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Sunday, Oct. 29

Houston Texans vs. Carolina Panthers, 1:00 p.m. (Fox)

LA Rams vs. Dallas Cowboys, 1:00 p.m. (Fox)

Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers, 1.00 p.m. (Fox)

New Orleans Saints vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 p.m. (Fox)

New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

NY Jets vs. NY Giants, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Atlanta Falcons vs. Tennessee Titans, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders, 1:00 p.m. (Fox)

Cleveland Browns vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. (Fox)

Baltimore Ravens vs. Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Cincinnati Bengals vs. San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Chicago Bears vs LA Chargers, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Oct. 30

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Detroit Lions, 8:15 p.m. (ABC, ESPN)

Storylines we're following in the 2023 NFL season

Important dates to remember:

The 2023 NFL regular season runs today through Jan. 7, 2024.

Playoffs are scheduled for January 13 through Jan. 28, 2004.

Super Bowl LVIII is scheduled for Feb. 11, 2024 in Las Vegas.

Getty Images

Let's talk about those Lions: The Detroit Lions come into Week 8 with a 5-2 record, putting them two games ahead of the Minnesota Vikings for the top spot in the NFC North. Fueled by Dan Campbell and a defense you'd hate to be on the other side of, it's clear the Lions rebuild is in full effect. Do the Lions have what it takes to go all the way to the Super Bowl? That remains to be seen, but we're going to have fun watching them try.

Taylor Swift is the only thing bigger than the NFL: Taylor and Travis officially made it official, hard launching their romance with surprise cameos on SNL and a public moment of PDA that sent Swifties and the Chiefs Kingdom swooning. If Swift fans weren't already tuning in to Kansas City Chiefs games, they are now. With booming ratings, windbreaker sales galore and Taylor spottings at Arrowhead Stadium, Taylor Swift has proven that the only thing bigger than the NFL is her.

What's up with the 49ers? Brock Purdy silenced naysayers last season when he took over after both QBs Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo suffered season-ending injuries. Coach Shanahan traded Lance and gave Purdy the starting job this season with little trepidation that the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft had what it takes. The team remained undefeated until back-to-back losses in Weeks 6 and 7. Deebo, Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle have battled injuries all season, but Shanahan is going to need them in the game if he wants to keep Niners fans from pivoting away from Team Purdy to another team.

Related content on CBS Essentials

