How to watch the second Republican presidential debate tonight

The second Republican primary debate will be held tonight -- Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT). It will be held at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, CA and moderated by Fox Business host Stuart Varney, Fox News host Dana Perino and Univision anchor Ilia Calderón -- but, as with most debates of national importance, it will also be aired live and streamed for those who can't watch it in person.

Seven candidates will appear at the debate, having qualified by meeting donor and polling requirements. In alphabetical order, they are: former North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott. Former President Donald Trump has declined to participate.

If you want to watch the debate, we've got all the info you need below, including options for watching via your cable TV provider and streaming via an internet provider.

How to watch the second Republican presidential debate

If you're hoping to watch the second GOP presidential debate on your television, you have two traditional options. The debate will be aired on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 9 p.m. ET on Fox News and Fox Business, as well as on Univision (Spanish language feed). These channels are included in most cable TV packages; check your local provider for the channel number.

If your cable TV package doesn't include these channels, or if you don't have a cable TV subscription, there are also streaming options available.

Sling TV offers one of the most cost-effective ways of streaming the debate on Fox News. The Sling TV Blue tier is a bundle of 42 channels that includes Fox News, CNN, MSNBC and more, plus your local NBC, ABC and Fox affiliates (where available). All Sling TV subscriptions come with 50 hours of cloud-based DVR recording space, more than enough to record tonight's debate.

Normally $45 per month, Sling TV is offering your first month's subscription for $22.50. There's no contract, so you can cancel anytime.

Top features of Sling TV Blue tier:

There are 42 channels to watch in total, including local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available).

You get access to most local NFL games and nationally broadcast games at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

Watch the second Republican presidential debate on FuboTV



You can also catch the GOP presidential debate on FuboTV. FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service (it offers access to almost every NFL game of the season) but its offerings go beyond football and basketball. Packages include CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL RedZone and more.

Start a seven-day free trial of Fubo by tapping the button below. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. FuboTV starts at $75 per month for the Pro tier (includes NFL Network); the $100 per month Ultimate tier includes NFL RedZone.

Top features of FuboTV:

It includes access to Fox News, so you can watch the debate live.

The Pro tier includes 169 channels, including NFL Network; the Ultimate tier includes 289 channels, including NFL RedZone.

FuboTV includes all the channels you'll need to watch live sports, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of DVR recording.

Watch the second Republican presidential debate on Hulu + Live TV

You can watch Fox News with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels. Unlimited DVR storage is also included.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $70 per month.

