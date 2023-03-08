How to watch the 95th Oscars in 2023

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Universal Pictures

The nominations are in, the Oscar party ballots are being filled, and Hollywood's biggest night is nearly here. With 10 films up for best picture -- the most movies that can be nominated in the category -- and a slate of performances from stars such as Rihanna and Lady Gaga, you won't want to miss the 95th Academy Awards. Keep reading to find out how to watch the Oscars this year.

The top products in this article:

HDTV antenna for watching the 2023 Oscars: Amplified HDTV antenna, $29

Sling TV Blue, $22.50 (reduced from $45) for your first month

When are this year's Oscars?

The 95th Oscars will take place on Sunday, Mar. 12, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.

Who is hosting the Oscars this year

Randy Holmes

Late night TV's Jimmy Kimmel will host this year's ceremony. The 95th Oscars marks Kimmel's third time hosting the event.

Who is presenting at the Oscars this year?

ABC via Getty Images

This year's Academy Awrds presenters include Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Jennifer Connelly, Ariana DeBose, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Troy Kotsur, Jonathan Majors, Melissa McCarthy, Janelle Monáe, Deepika Padukone, Questlove, Zoe Saldaña, Donnie Yen, Halley Bailey, Antonio Banderas, Elizabeth Banks, Jessica Chastain, John Cho, Andrew Garfield, Hugh Grant, Danai Gurira, Salma Hayek Pinault, Nicole Kidman, Florence Pugh and Sigourney Weaver.

Who Will Perform At The 95th Oscars?

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

At this year's Oscars, Rihanna will perform "Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," Rahul Sipligunj and Kala Bhairava will sing MM Keeravaani's "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR," and Lady Gaga is expected to perform "Hold My Hand" from "Top Gun: Maverick." Lenny Kravitz will deliver the "In Memoriam" performance.

What channel are the Oscars on this year?

Like last year's Oscars, the 2023 Academy Awards will air live on your local ABC station. If you've recently cut that cable cord or don't have a TV antenna that will let you access ABC for free, keep reading to find out how and where you can still watch the Oscars live in real time.

How to watch the Academy Awards 2023

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Services that offer live streaming, like Hulu + Live TV and FuboTV, allow you to watch the Oscars in real time. Both streaming platforms offer seven-day free trials, so if you're a new user, take advantage of the free period when the time comes to watch this year's Academy Awards ceremony.

Sling TV

One cost effective way to get ABC is with a Sling TV subscription. Right now, there's a special deal -- Sling TV is offering half-off your first month. (Sling TV normally costs $40 and up per month.) There's no long-term contract so you can sign up just to stream the awards and cancel after, if you want.

To catch content on ABC, you'll need Sling TV's Blue plan, which starts at $22.50 for your first month and $45 monthly thereafter. Sling Blue will get you access to local channels like ABC, Fox and NBC if you live in a Designated Market Area.

Sling TV Blue, $22.50 (reduced from $45) for your first month

Hulu + Live TV

A subscription to Hulu + Live TV includes access to ABC, so subscribers can watch the 2022 Academy Awards live. Subscribers can also stream Oscar-nominated films such as "Triangle of Sadness."

Hulu + Live TV, $70 and up monthly

FuboTV

FuboTV gives subscribers access to ABC, as well as more than 100 other local channels, including AMC, ESPN and FX. FuboTV also provides a cloud DVR with the capacity to record up to 250 hours of content, so subscribers who can't catch the awards live can record them to watch later.

How to watch the Oscars without cable in 2023: Amplified HD digital TV antenna

Amazon

If you want to catch awards season's biggest night without paying for a cable or streaming subscription, an indoor HD digital TV antenna is the way to go. It'll deliver any live-aired, free-TV in your area -- including the ABC-aired Academy Awards. Just connect the antenna to your set, and watch. It's the 20th-century TV-viewing experience with 21st-century technology.

This HDTV antenna, an Amazon best seller, claims a 200-mile range and comes with an 17-foot-long coaxial cable. Rated 4 stars by Amazon reviewers.

Amplified HDTV antenna, $22 after coupon (reduced from $27)

Where to watch all the 2023 Best Picture nominees

This year, there are 10 films up for best picture -- the most movies that can be nominated in the category. Ranging from twisted satirical comedies to moving historical dramas, The Academy Awards nominees are an eclectic bunch this year. Keep reading to find out where to watch all the 2023 best picture nominees.

The 10 movies up for Best Picture this year are: "All Quiet on the Western Front"; "Avatar: The Way of Water"; "The Banshees of Inisherin"; "Elvis"; "Everything Everywhere All at Once"; "The Fabelmans"; "Tár"; "Top Gun: Maverick"; "Triangle of Sadness" and "Women Talking."

'All Quiet on the Western Front'

Reiner Bajo / Netflix

This gripping historical drama follows a young German soldier on the Western Front of World War I. While the 17-year-old starts out feeling enthusiastic about the prospect of seeing battle, the reality of war quickly sets in. "All Quiet on the Western Front" is now streaming on Netflix.

"All Quiet on the Western Front," now streaming on Netflix

How to watch 'Avatar: The Way of Water'

20th Century Studios

Over a decade since the first "Avatar" film blew audiences away, Jake Sully and Ney'tiri are back -- and this time, they have a whole family to protect.

Zoe Saldaña, Sam Worthington and Sigourney Weaver return in James Cameron's "Avatar: The Way of Water," playing exclusively in theaters.

"Avatar: The Way of Water," now playing in theaters

How to watch 'The Banshees of Inisherin'

Searchlight Pictures

Reuniting "In Bruges" co-stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, "The Banshees of Inisherin" follows Pádraic and his lifelong friend Colm, who find themselves at an alarming impasse when Colm decides to end their relationship. This critically acclaimed film is available to stream on HBO Max.

"The Banshees of Inisherin," now streaming on HBO Max

How to watch 'Elvis'

Warner Bros.

Austin Butler stars as the titular musical icon in this critically acclaimed Baz Luhrmann biopic. This best picture nominee examines Elvis Presley's legacy through the lens of his complex relationship with his manager (played by Tom Hanks). This Oscar-nominated movie is now streaming on HBO Max.

"Elvis," now streaming on HBO Max

How to watch 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

A24

Evelyn is an aging Chinese immigrant struggling to keep her laundromat open amidst an IRS audit. But as if laundry and taxes weren't enough, the burnt out business owner soon discovers she has yet another job to do: Save the multiverse from an all-consuming interdimensional force.

Directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert -- otherwise known as the Daniels -- this incredibly popular A24 film stars Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr., James Hong and Jamie Lee Curtis. "EEAAO" is currently streaming on Showtime.

"Everything Everywhere All at Once," now streaming on Showtime

CBS Essentials and Showtime are both subsidiaries of Paramount.

How to watch 'The Fabelmans'

Universal Pictures

Loosely based on iconic director Steven Spielberg's own upbringing, "The Fabelmans" follows Sammy, a young boy who falls in love with the art of filmmaking after his family takes him to see "The Greatest Show on Earth."

This nostalgic movie stars Gabriel LaBelle, Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen and Judd Hirsch. "The Fabelmans" is currently available to buy or rent on Amazon Prime Video.

"The Fabelmans," rent for $6, buy for $20

How to watch 'Tár'

Focus Features

Just days before the biggest performance of her career, renowned composer Lydia Tár finds herself plagued by the past. Cate Blanchett stars in this 2023 Best Picture nominee, now streaming on Peacock.

"Tár," now streaming on Peacock

How to watch 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Scott Garfield / PARAMOUNT PICTURES / Skydance

Starring Tom Cruise, the smash summer hit sequel to the 1986 blockbuster "Top Gun" finds Pete "Maverick" Mitchell serving as a test pilot in the Navy and training a detachment of graduates for a special assignment that may require the ultimate sacrifice. "Top Gun: Maverick" is now available to stream on Paramount+.

"Top Gun: Maverick," now streaming on Paramount+

Essentials and Paramount+ are both subsidiaries of Paramount.

How to watch 'Triangle of Sadness'

NEON

A yacht full of out of touch wealthy socialites and influencers are brought down to Earth when their luxury cruise meets a vicious storm. This Palme d'Or-winning satirical black comedy is now streaming on Hulu and also available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video.

"Triangle of Sadness," now streaming on Hulu

"Triangle of Sadness," $6 and up on Prime Video

How to watch 'Women Talking'

A group of women in an isolated religious colony debate how to proceed after they uncover a shocking truth: For years, men in their community have been drugging and raping them. Starring Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley and Rooney Mara, Sarah Polley's "Women Talking" is currently available to rent or buy on Amazon.

"Women Talking," $4 and up on Amazon

Complete list of 2023 Oscar nominations

Best picture

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Elvis"

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"The Fabelmans"

"Tár"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

"Triangle of Sadness"

"Women Talking"

Best actor

Brendan Fraser, "The Whale"

Colin Farrell, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Austin Butler, "Elvis"

Bill Nighy, "Living"

Paul Mescal, "Aftersun"

Best actress

Ana de Armas, "Blonde"

Cate Blanchett, "Tár"

Andrea Riseborough, "To Leslie"

Michelle Williams, "The Fabelmans"

Michelle Yeoh, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Best director

Martin McDonagh, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Steven Spielberg, "The Fabelmans"

Todd Field, "Tár"

Ruben Ostlund, "Triangle of Sadness"

Best supporting actor

Brian Tyree Henry, "Causeway"

Judd Hirsch, "The Fabelmans"

Brendan Gleeson, "Banshees on Inisherin"

Barry Keoghan, "Banshees of Inisherin"

Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Best supporting actress

Angela Bassett, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

Hong Chau, "The Whale"

Kerry Condon, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Stephanie Hsu, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Jamie Lee Curtis, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

International film

"All Quiet on the Western Front" (Germany)

"Argentina, 1985" (Argentina)

"Close" (Belgium)

"EO" (Poland)

"The Quiet Girl" (Ireland)

Best animated feature

"Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio"

"Marcel the Shell With Shoes On"

"Puss in Boots: The Last Wish"

"The Sea Beast"

"Turning Red"

Original screenplay

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"The Fabelmans"

"Tár"

"Triangle of Sadness"

Adapted screenplay

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"

"Living,"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

"Women Talking"

Visual effects

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

"The Batman"

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

Original score

Volker Bertelmann, "All Quiet on the Western Front"

Justin Hurwitz, "Babylon"

Carter Burwell, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Son Lux, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

John Williams, "The Fabelmans"

Original song

"Applause," from "Tell It Like a Woman"

"Hold My Hand," from "Top Gun: Maverick"

"Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

"Naatu Naatu" from "RRR"

"This Is a Life" from "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Documentary feature

"All That Breathes"

"All the Beauty and the Bloodshed"

"Fire of Love"

"A House Made of Splinters"

"Navalny"

Documentary short subject

"The Elephant Whisperers"

"Haulout"

"How Do You Measure a Year?"

"The Martha Mitchell Effect"

"Stranger at the Gate"

Cinematography

James Friend, "All Quiet on the Western Front"

Darius Khondj, "Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths"

Mandy Walker, "Elvis"

Roger Deakins, "Empire of Light"

Florian Hoffmeister, "Tár"

Costume design

"Babylon"

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

"Elvis"

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris"

Animated short

"The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse"

"The Flying Sailor"

"Ice Merchants"

"My Year of Dicks"

"An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe it"

Live action short

"An Irish Goodbye"

"Ivalu"

"Le Pupille"

"Night Ride"

"The Red Suitcase"

Film editing

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Elvis"

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"Tár"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

Sound

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

"The Batman"

"Elvis"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

Production design

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

"Babylon"

"Elvis"

"The Fabelmans"

Makeup and hairstyling

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"The Batman"

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

"Elvis"

"The Whale"

2023 Oscars predictions

For predictions on the 2023 Best Picture winner, acting categories and more, check out the CBS coverage of the 95th Academy Awards.

