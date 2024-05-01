Best anti-fatigue kitchen mats for a more comfortable cooking experience

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you cook and/or bake frequently, you're likely familiar with the discomfort that arises from standing on your feet for prolonged periods in your kitchen. There is a solution that can help alleviate this stress you're putting on your body: an anti-fatigue kitchen mat.

These mats provide much-needed cushioning that will feel like a cloud when compared to your bare, hard floors. This cushioning may provide relief and lessen any fatigue and pain you feel while cooking breakfast, lunch and dinner.

What's also great about anti-fatigue kitchen mats is that they are affordable, with many averaging around $30 to $40.

Best anti-fatigue kitchen mats of 2024

Because these kitchen mats can be so helpful for home cooks, we rounded up the best anti-fatigue kitchen mats of 2024. Check out our top picks below, which will suit kitchens big and small.

Best overall anti-fatigue kitchen mat: Kangaroo ergonomic anti-fatigue kitchen mat

This anti-fatigue kitchen mat from Kangaroo offers great value and comes in a range of sizes and colors. The ergonomic mat is made of high-density foam and has been finished with a waterproof and stain-resistant material that'll protect against spills and other kitchen messes.

The Kangaroo ergonomic anti-fatigue kitchen mat has a 4.4-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "This is my second rug for my kitchen. I wore the first one out! it feels really comfortable on your feet. I spend a lot of time in the kitchen and it has helped my feet and back."

You can get this 4.4-star-rated kitchen mat in 11 colors, ranging from black to sky blue. There are six sizes available, including long runners. Prices vary by size.

Best anti-fatigue mat for large kitchens: Gorilla Grip anti-fatigue kitchen floor mats, set of two

The more counter space you have, the more mats you'll need. This affordable two-piece set from Gorilla Grip includes a 17" x 24" mat and a runner that measures 17" x 48". Each mat contains a half-inch of foam and is finished with an exterior material that is waterproof, scratch- and stain-resistant.

The Gorilla Grip anti-fatigue kitchen floor mats have a 4.4-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer says, "These mats are the perfect size for my kitchen. I was nervous about them being too big or an odd color but they were neither. They give me the comfort I need when prepping food or doing dishes."

There are eight colors currently in stock, including red, brown and navy.

Best extra-thick anti-fatigue kitchen mat: Featol anti-fatigue kitchen mat

You'll feel like you're walking on a cloud with this extra-thick anti-fatigue mat from Featol. The mat boasts a near inch of high-density memory foam, which isn't common in the anti-fatigue mat world. The material on top of the cushioning is a leather-like material that is resistant to stains, punctures and tears.

The mat boasts a non-slip backing, another feature that isn't standard across all anti-fatigue kitchen mats. There are six colors and four sizes in stock, including a runner.

The Featol anti-fatigue kitchen mat has a 4.7-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer called this mat "comfy AF," adding: "My only complaint is that when I step off of it onto my hardwood floors they feel extra hard now because my feet have adapted to the absolutely luxurious experience that these provide. I want to cut out foot-shaped pieces and put them in the bottom of my shoes!"

Most stylish anti-fatigue kitchen mat: Langley Street Caulkins anti-fatigue kitchen mat

Most anti-fatigue kitchen mats aren't pretty to look at and are usually too thick to place a pretty rug over them. The Langley Street Caulkins anti-fatigue kitchen mat is a happy medium in that it provides the support of your average anti-fatigue kitchen mat while looking like a decorative rug.

We love the Persian-style design of this rug-looking kitchen mat. The rust orange and blue accents in the floral scrolls are beautiful and will add nice pops of color to your kitchen. The cushioning in the mat is about half an inch thick, water-resistant, and unlike other anti-fatigue kitchen mats, has an anti-slip back.

The Langley Street Caulkins anti-fatigue kitchen mat has a 4.8-star rating on Wayfair. One reviewer wrote, "I love it. Colors are as described and it has the look of a rug, not just a plain kitchen mat. Soft and cushiony for my tired feet."

Best splurge anti-fatigue kitchen mat: WellnessMats Original Collection anti-fatigue floor mat

Wellness Mats have all the makings of a product that will last a long time. It boasts about three-quarter inches of cushioning, with a non-slip top and bottom. It's made of non-toxic materials that shouldn't puncture. The Original comes in two sizes: 36" x 24" and 72" x 24".

The WellnessMats Original Collection anti-fatigue floor mat has a 4.6-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer said this was "totally worth every penny", adding: "First came across this mat at work. I'm a nurse that stands in procedures 10 hours a day. This mat is a foot saver. Bought one for my kitchen because I enjoy cooking, but standing on my feet in the kitchen after a week of 10-hour shifts can be painful. This mat takes a lot of stress off of my feet. Can not suggest it enough. You will not be disappointed."

Regularly $150, you can get this high-quality kitchen mat for just $120 at Amazon while it's on sale.