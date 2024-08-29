How to watch the North Dakota State vs. Colorado NCAA college football game tonight: Livestream options, more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders. Getty Images

Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, is back for his second season at the helm of the Colorado Buffaloes football team. Sanders (and his Blenders sunglasses) made a splash in his first season as the Buffaloes head coach, starting the season 3-0. The Buffaloes will face the North Dakota State Bison tonight for the team's 2024 season debut, hoping to start the season with a win.

Keep reading to find out how and when to watch the North Dakota State vs. Colorado game tonight, even if you don't have cable.

How and when to watch the North Dakota State vs. Colorado game

The North Dakota State vs. Colorado game will be played on Thursday, August 29, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. PT). The NCAA college football game will air on ESPN, and stream on Sling TV and the platforms featured below.

How and when to watch the North Dakota State vs. Colorado game without cable

While many cable packages include ESPN it's easy to watch the game if ESPN isn't included in your cable TV subscription, or if you don't have cable at all. Your best options for watching are below. (Streaming options will require an internet provider.)

If you don't have cable TV that includes ESPN, one of the most cost-effective ways to stream college football this season is through a subscription to Sling TV. We suggest leveling up your coverage to the Orange + Blue with Sports Extra tier to get more NFL and college football games this fall.

The Orange + Blue plan regularly costs $60 per month, but the streamer currently offers a $25 off promotion for your first month, so you'll pay just $35. The Orange + Blue with Sports Extra plan is $50 for your first month and $75 per month after. The Sports Extra add-on features 18 channels, including NFL Redzone, ESPNU, SEC Network, Big 10 Network and ACC Network, making it ideal for pro and college football fans.

The streamer is also currently offering big savings on four months of the Orange + Blue tier plus the Sports Extra plan when you prepay for the Sling TV Season Pass. The plan costs $219, reduced from $300.

Note: Because Sling TV does not carry CBS, Sling subscribers will want to add Paramount+ to their bundle. (Paramount+ and CBS Essentials are both subsidiaries of Paramount Global.)

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue plan:

Sling TV is our top choice for streaming major sporting events like NASCAR

There are 52 channels to watch in total, including local ESPN, NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available).

You get access to most local NFL games and nationally broadcast games at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

You can add Golf Channel, NBA TV, NHL Network, NFL RedZone, MLB Network, Tennis Channel and more sports-oriented channels (18 in total) via Sling TV's Sports Extras add-on.

You can watch every college football game airing on network TV, including tonight's game, on FuboTV. FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to almost every college football and NFL game of the season. Packages include CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, so you'll be able to watch more than just today's games, all without a cable subscription.

To watch college football without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.

Top features of FuboTV Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with FuboTV -- you can cancel at any time.

The Pro tier includes over 180 channels, including NFL Network. (You'll need to upgrade to Ultimate for NFL RedZone.)

FuboTV includes all the channels you'll need to watch college and pro football, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone, tablet and other devices.

You can watch college football, including ESPN, with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including both Fox and FS1. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch every game on every network with Hulu + Live TV, plus catch live NFL preseason games, exclusive live regular season games, popular studio shows (including NFL Total Access and the Emmy-nominated show Good Morning Football) and lots more.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 per month after a three-day free trial.

Watch college football on ESPN+

ESPN+ will stream some college football games this year that you won't be able to watch anywhere else. ESPN+ is ESPN's subscription streaming platform, which offers coverage of some of Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark's WNBA games, original studio shows and top-tier series that aren't accessible on the ESPN networks. ESPN+ subscribers may purchase UFC PPV events and access the platform's vast archive of on-demand content, including the entire 30 For 30 catalog, game replays and select ESPN films.

ESPN+ offers exclusive live sports, original shows, and a vast library of on-demand content, including the entire 30 For 30 series and more. Here's a sampling of what's available on ESPN+:

Exclusive fantasy sports tools and content from some of the world's most respected voices in sports

Every Fight Night UFC event UFC PPV event (PPV events are subject to an additional charge.)



Soccer, including EFL Championship, US Open Cup and Bundesliga

College sports including the Ivy League, Big Sky Conference and Atlantic A10 Conference

MLB and the World Series

Top-tier tennis including the Australian Open and Wimbledon

The PGA Tour and the Masters

It is important to note that ESPN+ does not include access to the ESPN network. It is a separate sports-centric service, with separate sports programming. An ESPN+ subscription costs $11 per month. Or save 15% when you pay annually ($110).

When is the 2024 NCAA college football championship game?

The College Football Playoff National Championship will be held on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.



