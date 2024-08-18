How to watch the New Orleans Saints vs. San Francisco 49ers NFL preseason game tonight: Livestream options, more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Brandon Allen #17 of the San Francisco 49ers hands the ball off to Jordan Mason #24 of the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Nissan Stadium on Aug. 10, 2024 in Nashville, TN. Justin Ford / Getty Images

Week 2 of the 2024 NFL preseason is here. The game of the weekend might be today's matchup between the New Orleans Saints and NFC champion San Francisco 49ers. Fortunately for football fans, it's the easiest game of them all to watch -- if you know where and when to look, of course.

Keep reading to find out how and when to watch tonight's New Orleans Saints vs. San Francisco 49ers NFL preseason game.

How and when to watch the New Orleans Saints vs. San Francisco 49ers NFL preseason game

The New Orleans Saints vs. San Francisco 49ers NFL preseason game will be played on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024 at 8:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. PT). The game will air nationally on Fox, and stream on Sling TV and the platforms featured below.

The game is being broadcast at the same time as the Green Bay Packers vs. Denver Broncos game. That game is airing on NFL Network.

How to watch today's New Orleans Saints vs. San Francisco 49ers game without cable

While most cable packages include Fox, it's easy to watch today's game if you don't have an active cable TV subscription. Your best options for watching are below. Streaming options will require an internet provider.

If you don't have cable TV that includes Fox (or NFL Network), one of the most cost-effective ways to watch tonight's games, and all the major sporting events happening this fall, is through a subscription to Sling TV. To watch Fox on Sling TV, you'll need a subscription to the Blue tier ($20 for your first month, $40 per month thereafter). We suggest leveling up your coverage to get more NFL games this fall with the Orange + Blue tier.

That Orange + Blue plan normally costs $60 per month, but the streamer currently offers a half-off promotion for your first month, so you'll pay just $30. It's your best NFL-watching option for the season, which includes NFL Network, ESPN and your ABC, NBC and Fox affiliates (where available).

The streamer is also currently offering big savings on four months of the Orange + Blue tier plus the Sports Extra plan when you prepay for the Sling TV Season Pass. The Sports Extra plan includes a large number of channels for pro and college football fans, including NFL RedZone, SEC Network, Big Ten Network and ESPNU. Prepay for four months of the Sling TV Season Pass and spend $219, reduced from $300.

Because Sling TV does not carry CBS, Sling subscribers will want to add Paramount+ to their bundle. (Note: Paramount+ and CBS Essentials are both subsidiaries of Paramount Global.)

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue plan:

Sling TV is our top choice for streaming major sporting events like NASCAR

There are 54 channels to watch in total, including your local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available).

You get access to most local NFL games and nationally broadcast games at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

You can add Golf Channel, NBA TV, NHL Network, NFL RedZone, MLB Network, Tennis Channel and more sports-oriented channels (18 in total) via Sling TV's Sports Extras add-on.

You can watch every NFL game airing on network TV, including tonight's game, on FuboTV. FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to almost every NFL game of the season. Packages include CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC ("Sunday Night Football"), ESPN ("Monday Night Football"), NFL Network and more, so you'll be able to watch more than just today's games, all without a cable subscription.

To watch the NFL without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.

Top features of FuboTV Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with FuboTV -- you can cancel at any time.

The Pro tier includes over 180 channels, including NFL Network. (You'll need to upgrade to Ultimate for NFL RedZone.)

FuboTV includes all the channels you'll need to watch college and pro football, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone, tablet and other devices.

You can watch NFL football, including Fox and the NFL Network, with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including both Fox and FS1. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch every game on every network with Hulu + Live TV, plus catch live NFL preseason games, exclusive live regular season games, popular studio shows (including "NFL Total Access" and the Emmy-nominated show "Good Morning Football") and lots more.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 per month after a three-day free trial.

If you want to watch all the NFL games happening during the preseason, including those that aren't airing on national TV or in your area, we recommend you get a subscription to NFL+. The premium streaming service, starting at $40 per year (or $7 per month), offers access to all NFL games happening this preseason -- even out-of-market games -- on all supported devices. The streaming service also offers access to NFL Network on all supported devices.

To boost your NFL experience even further, you can upgrade to NFL+ Premium with NFL RedZone and watch up to eight NFL games simultaneously. NFL+ Premium is $15 per month.

Top features of NFL+:

You get access to all NFL preseason games, including those that are out of market, on any supported device, including TV.

NFL+ lets you watch stream local and primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet (but not your TV).

It includes the NFL Network (and NFL RedZone with NFL+ Premium), so it's a good option for those who are looking to stream football on the go.

Watch NFL football live with a digital HDTV antenna

Amazon

You can also watch today's game with an affordable indoor antenna, which pulls in local over-the-air HDTV channels such as CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS and Univision. Here's the kicker: There's no monthly charge.

For anyone living in a partially blocked-off area (those near mountains or first-floor apartments), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal -- or any signal at all. And you may need to experiment with placement around your room or home to get the best signal. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna provides a seriously inexpensive way to watch sports without paying a cable company. Indoor TV antennas can also provide some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable.

This ultra-thin, multi-directional Mohu Leaf Plus digital antenna with a 60-mile range can receive hundreds of HDTV channels and can filter out cellular and FM signals. It delivers a high-quality picture in 1080p HDTV and top-tier sound. The antenna comes with a 16-foot digital coax cable for connecting to your TV.

