How to watch today's Las Vegas Raiders vs. Chicago Bears game: Livestream options, kickoff time, more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the Las Vegas Raiders scrambles and runs with the ball during an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium on October 09, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Michael Owens/Getty Images

The 2023 NFL season is about to get really interesting as the Las Vegas Raiders face the Chicago Bears for a Week 7 matchup that has both Jimmy Garoppolo and Justin Fields unlikely to play. Veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer will step in for Jimmy G., who injured his back against his former team, the New England Patriots, in Week 6.

Fields, the Bears starting QB, dislocated the thumb on his throwing hand during last week's NFC North showdown against the Minnesota Vikings. Fields got good news this week. He won't need surgery, but the timetable for his has yet to be determined.

Our favorite fan gear: See Las Vegas Raiders and Chicago Bears NFL Shoe drop

So where does that leave the Bears? Rookie Tyson Bagent is scheduled to make his NFL start Sunday against the Raiders. If the San Francisco 49ers and Brock Purdy have taught us anything this season, it's to never underestimate the backup.

Keep reading for how to watch a game that pairs two underrated quarterbacks on the hunt for recognition, and a team win.

What time is the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Chicago Bears game on?

The Week 7 game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Chicago Bears will be played Sunday, Oct. 22 at 1:00 p.m. ET (10:00 a.m. PT). The game will air live on Fox and stream on the services listed below.

How to watch the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Chicago Bears game

While most cable packages include Fox, it's easy to watch the game if Fox isn't included in your cable TV subscription, or if you don't have cable at all. Your best options for watching are below. (Streaming options will require an internet provider.)

Stream the game on Sling TV for half price

If you have don't have cable TV that includes NBC, ABC, Fox or ESPN, one of the most cost-effective ways to stream live NFL football this year is through a subscription to Sling TV. The streamer offers access to the NFL Network, local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available) and ESPN with its Orange + Blue Tier plan. Also worth noting: Sling TV comes with 50 hours of cloud-based DVR recording space included, perfect for recording all the season's top NFL matchups.

That plan normally costs $60 per month, but the streamer is currently offering a 50% off promotion for your first month, so you'll pay just $30. You can learn more by tapping the button below.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

There are 46 channels to watch in total, including local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available).

You get access to most local NFL games and nationally broadcast games at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

Upgrade to Sling TV's Sports Extra package

Sling TV has a new offering for the 2023 NFL Season called Sports Extra. This souped-up package is designed for NFL and college football super-fans, with access to NFL Redzone, ESPN, NFL, SEC, ACC, PAC 12, Big10 and Longhorn Networks.

There's a great deal on Sling TV Sports Extra going on right now: You can get four months of Sling TV Orange + Blue + Sports Extra for $219. It's the most cost-effective way to stream most NFL games this year.

You can learn more about Sling TV and Sports Extra by tapping the button below.

Watch the Raiders vs. Bears game with FuboTV



You can also catch the game on FuboTV. FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to almost every NFL game of the season. Packages include CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL RedZone and more, so you'll be able to watch more than just today's games.

To watch the NFL without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. Fox, so you know, offers Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox"; while ESPN is the home of "Monday Night Football." ABC airs some "MNF" games, too.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. FuboTV starts at $75 per month for the Pro tier (includes NFL Network); the $100 per month Ultimate tier includes NFL RedZone.

Top features of FuboTV:

The Pro tier includes 169 channels, including NFL Network; the Ultimate tier includes 289 channels, including NFL RedZone.

FuboTV includes all the channels you'll need to watch live sports, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of DVR recording.

Watch the Raiders vs. Bears game on Hulu + Live TV

You can watch the NFL, including the NFL Network, with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including both Fox and FS1. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch every game on every network with Hulu + Live TV, plus catch live NFL preseason games, exclusive live regular season games, popular studio shows (including NFL Total Access and the Emmy-nominated show Good Morning Football) and lots more.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. It's normally priced at $77 per month.

Watch local NFL football live with a digital HDTV antenna

Amazon

If you're cutting the cord to your cable company, you're not alone; in fact, you are in luck. You can still watch the NFL on TV with an affordable indoor antenna, which pulls in local over-the-air HDYC channels such as CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox and PBS. Here's the kicker: There's no monthly charge.

Anyone living in partially blocked-off area (those near mountains or first-floor apartments), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal – or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna provides a seriously inexpensive way to watch college football without paying a staggering monthly fee. Indoor TV antennas can also provide some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable (or your cable company gets in a squabble with a network).

This amplified HDTV antenna, claims to have a 50-mile range and offers 36 channels. It's rated 4.0 stars by Amazon reviewers.

Said one Amazon customer, "When the price of this antenna dropped to $50, it was competitively priced with what you would find on the shelves at your local Radio Shack. If you're considering this product, you're probably already questioning your cable television bill and are looking around for a cheap way to get the Big 3 plus Fox and PBS. This antenna delivered that for us right out of the box."

Watch the Raiders vs. Bears game on your phone with NFL+

If you want to catch the game on your phone -- and all the amazing football ahead this season -- check out NFL+. The premium streaming service, starting at $40 per year (or $7 per month), offers access to NFL Network. And yes, that includes games being broadcast out-of-market. To boost your NFL experience even further, you can upgrade to NFL+ Premium with NFL RedZone and watch up to eight NFL games simultaneously. A seven-day, free trial is available.

Top features of NFL+:

You get access to all NFL preseason games, including those that are out of market.

NFL+ lets you watch stream local and primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet, but not your TV.

Includes the NFL Network (and NFL RedZone with NFL+ Premium), so it's a good option for those who are looking to stream football on the go.

2023 NFL Season Week 7 Schedule



The 2023 NFL Season Week 7 schedule is below. All times listed ET. The game you see broadcast locally will depend on your geographical area. (*) Indicates broadcast is not available in all areas.

Thursday, Oct. 19

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New Orleans Saints, 8:15 p.m. (Fox*/Prime Video)

Sunday, Oct. 22

Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 p.m. (Fox)

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Chicago Bears, 1:00 p.m. (Fox)

Cleveland Browns vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Washington Commanders vs. NY Giants, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 p.m. (Fox)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. (Fox)

Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. (Fox)

Green Bay Packers vs. Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

LA Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. (CBS, ABC*)

Miami Dolphins vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Oct. 23

San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings, 8:15 p.m. (ABC, ESPN)

Storylines We're Following This NFL Season

Important dates to remember:

The 2023 NFL regular season runs today through Jan. 7, 2024.

Playoffs are scheduled for January 13 through Jan. 28, 2004.

Super Bowl LVIII is scheduled for Feb. 11, 2024 in Las Vegas.

Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce react before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 12, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. David Eulitt/Getty Images

Let's talk about those Lions: The Detroit Lions come into Week 7 with a 5-1 record, putting them three games ahead of the Green Bay Packers for the top spot in the AFC North. The division dominated by Aaron Rodgers for so long now belongs to Jared Goff and the Lions. Fueled by Dan Campbell and a defense you'd hate to be on the other side of, the Lions rebuild is in full effect. Do the Lions have what it takes to go all the way to the Super Bowl? That remains to be seen, but we're going to have fun watching them try. If there ever was an NFL underdog we're rooting for, it would be this team.

Taylor Swift is the only thing bigger than the NFL: Taylor and Travis officially made it official this past weekend, hard launching their romance with surprise cameos on SNL and a public moment of PDA that sent Swifties and the Chiefs Kingdom swooning. As if fans weren't already on the Chiefs bandwagon, Swift has made fans of entire universe of 12-year-old girls. If they weren't already tuning in, they are now. With booming ratings, windbreaker sales galore and Taylor spotting at Arrowhead Stadium, Taylor Swift has proved that the only thing bigger than the NFL is her.

That 49ers defense is dangerous: Brock Purdy silenced naysayers last season when he took over after both QBs Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo suffered season-ending injuries. Coach Shanahan traded Lance and gave Purdy the starting job this season with little trepidation that the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft had what it takes. Shanahan's decision has paid off two weeks in, the team is undefeated and Purdy shows full command of the team. But the 49ers Nick Bosa-led defense is what could take this team to the Super Bowl. The Niners come into Week 7 with just loss. If this team can stay healthy, they have the makings of a Super Bowl contender and one of the most fun teams to watch this season.

Related content on CBS Essentials