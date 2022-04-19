How to watch 'The First Lady'

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Viola Davis is stepping into the role of Michelle Obama in a new Showtime series that's reframing American history through the eyes of first ladies. Michelle Pfeiffer, Gillian Anderson, Kiefer Sutherland, Aaron Eckhart and O. T. Fagbenle also star in "The First Lady," streaming now on Showtime.

Best luxury TV: 65" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV 2022, $2,000

Best value streaming stick: Roku Streaming Stick+, $43

This anthology series explores the personal lives of three first ladies: Betty Ford, Eleanor Roosevelt and Michelle Obama. Following these women from the time they were pre-White-House figures through their service as first ladies, the show celebrates the impressive women behind such a significant title, and how they shaped the role for the future generations.

"The First Lady" premiered Sunday, April 17.

When does "The First Lady" come out?

The first episode of "The First Lady" premiered Sunday, April 17. New episodes of the series will air weekly on Showtime.

Where can I stream "The First Lady?"

"The First Lady" will stream exclusively on Showtime.

Showtime's streaming platform is available for $11 per month. Right now, new subscribers can try Showtime for free for 30 days, then pay $4 monthly for the following four months.

Where can I watch "The First Lady" live?

New episodes of "The First Lady" will air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

How many episodes of "The First Lady" are there?

"The First Lady" will consist of 10 episodes.

