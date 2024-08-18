How to watch the Chelsea vs. Manchester City soccer game today: Premier League football livestream info, more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United gestures during the 2024 FA Community Shield match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium on August 10, 2024 in London, England. Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

The 2024-5 Premier League season has begun and the first weekend of Premier League competition is highlighted by today's Chelsea vs. Manchester City game. Chelsea may have a new manager in Enzo Maresca, but they have their work cut out for them if they want to beat the defending champion Manchester City team.

Keep reading to find out how and when to watch the Chelsea vs. Manchester City game today, even if you don't have cable.

How and when to watch the Chelsea vs. Manchester City game

The Chelsea vs. Manchester City game will be played Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. ET (8:30 a.m. PT) The match will air on NBC, and stream on Peacock and the platforms featured below.

How to watch the Chelsea vs. Manchester City game without cable

While most cable packages include NBC, it's easy to watch Premier League matches if NBC isn't included in your cable TV subscription, or if you don't have cable. Your best options for watching are below. (Streaming options will require an internet provider.)

If you want to watch every Premier League game of the 2024-5 season, you'll need a subscription to Peacock. The NBC/Universal-owned streamer will live stream every Premier League game airing on NBC and USA Network, as well as broadcast select Peacock-exclusive Premier League games this season.

The streaming service has plenty more live sports to offer, including Big Ten football and basketball, golf and WWE wrestling (including formerly PPV-only events such as WrestleMania). There are 80,000 hours worth of recorded content to watch as well, including hit movies and TV series such as "The Office" and "Parks and Recreation."

A Peacock subscription costs $8 per month. An annual plan is available for $80 per year. You can cancel anytime.

Top features of Peacock:

Peacock offers live broadcasts of Premier League games airing on NBC and USA Network, on-demand replays when available, plus highlights and post-match coverage.

There are 175 Peacock-exclusive Premier League games this season.

Peacock features plenty of current and classic NBC and Bravo TV shows, as well as NFL football airing on NBC

One of the most cost-effective ways to stream live network-aired Premier League matches this year is through a subscription to Sling TV. The streamer also offers access to USA Network, NFL Network, local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available) and ESPN with its Orange + Blue Tier plan. Also worth noting: Sling TV comes with 50 hours of cloud-based DVR recording space included, perfect for recording all this season's top NFL matchups.

That plan normally costs $60 per month, but the streamer is currently offering a 50% off promotion for your first month, so you'll pay just $30. The streamer has a new prepaid offering for football season called Sling TV Season Pass. You can get four months of the Orange + Blue tier, plus the Sports Extra add-on, for $219. That's a savings of $81 over the usual price.

Note: Because Sling TV doesn't carry CBS, you won't be able to watch CBS-aired programming like next year's NFL games on CBS. To watch these games, plus PGA golf, UEFA Champions League and more live sports, we recommend you add the Paramount+ add-on to your bundle. (Note that CBS Essentials and Paramount+ are both subsidiaries of Paramount Global.)

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

There are 46 channels to watch in total, including local NBC affiliates (where available).

Sling TV also offers the live feed of Premier League matches airing live on NBC and the USA Network.

You also get access to most local NFL games and nationally broadcast games at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

You can watch live Premier League matches airing on network TV on Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to matches airing on NBC, the USA Network, as well as almost every NFL game next season. Packages include CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC ("Sunday Night Football"), ESPN ("Monday Night Football"), NFL Network and more, so you'll be able to watch more than just today's games, all without a cable subscription.

To watch the Premier League without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to the Premier League, you'll have access to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS matches. FuboTV Pro Tier is priced at $80 per month after your free seven-day trial.

Top features of Fubo Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with Fubo -- you can cancel at any time.

You can watch sporting events up to 72 hours after they air live with Fubo's lookback feature.

The Pro tier includes over 180 channels.

Fubo includes all the channels you'll need to watch college and pro football, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone, tablet and other devices.

You can watch the Premier League as well as the NFL, including the NFL Network, MLB and the NBA, with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including both NBC and the USA Network. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch every match on every network with Hulu + Live TV, plus catch live 2024 NFL preseason games, exclusive live regular season games, popular studio shows (including NFL Total Access and the Emmy-nominated show Good Morning Football) and lots more.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 monthly.

What other Premier League games are scheduled for today?

Ruben Dias of Manchester City and teammates celebrate winning the penalty shoot-out during the 2024 FA Community Shield match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium on August 10, 2024 in London, England. David Rogers/Getty Images

In addition to the Chelsea vs. Manchester City game, the Brentford vs. Crystal Palace game will be played today, before the Chelsea vs. Manchester City match.

On Monday, August 19, 2024, the Leicester City vs. Spurs game will be played at 3 p.m. ET (noon PT) That match will air on USA Network.

Key dates for the 2024-5 Premier League season

The 2024-5 Premier League season begins on Friday, August 16, 2024 and concludes on Sunday, May 25, 2025. The season includes 33 weekends of matches, four midweek rounds and one Bank Holiday match week. There will be no Christmas Eve feature this season, nor will there be an extended mid-season break. Instead, the season will feature a longer summer break for players.