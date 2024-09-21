How to watch the Baylor vs. Colorado NCAA college football game today: Livestream options, more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes on the sideline during a game against North Dakota State Bison at Folsom Field on August 29, 2024 in Boulder, Colorado. Ric Tapia/Getty Images

The Baylor Bears face Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes today for the teams' Big 12 conference opener. Both teams are 2-1 coming into today's game.

Keep reading to find out how and when to watch the Baylor vs. Colorado game, even if you don't have cable.

How and when to watch the Baylor vs. Colorado football game

The Baylor vs. Colorado game will be played on Saturday, September 21, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) in Boulder, CO. The NCAA college football game will air on Fox, and stream on Fubo and the platforms featured below.

How and when to watch the Baylor vs. Colorado game without cable

While many cable packages include Fox, it's easy to watch the game if Fox isn't included in your cable TV subscription, or if you don't have cable at all. Your best options for watching are below. (Streaming options will require an internet provider.)

Live TV streaming service Fubo offers the same top-tier programming you can get from your local cable provider at a fraction of the price. The streamer is a sports fan's dream considering the sheer volume of live sporting events you can watch on it.

Fubo is offering a seven-day free trial and $30 off your first month of service, so there's never been a better time this year to sign up. You'll be able to watch all of today's best college football games and all of tomorrow's best NFL games without risk. Once you subscribe, you can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer.

Fubo packages include access to NFL games airing on your local CBS affiliate, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox," "Sunday Night Football" on NBC, "Monday Night Football" on ABC and ESPN, and all games aired on NFL Network. There are plenty of channels for NCAA college football fans too, including SEC Network, Big Ten Network and ESPNU.

Top features of Fubo:

There are no contracts with Fubo. You can cancel at any time.

The Pro ($49.99 first month, $79.99 thereafter) tier includes over 200 channels, including channels not available on some other live TV streaming services.

Upgrade to 4K resolution with the Elite with Sports Plus tier ($69.99 first month, $99.99 thereafter). It features 299 channels, including NFL RedZone.

Fubo also offers live MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.

All tiers now come with unlimited cloud-based DVR recording.

You can watch on up to 10 screens at once with any Fubo plan.

If you don't have cable TV that includes Fox, one of the most cost-effective ways to stream college football this season is through a subscription to Sling. We suggest leveling up your coverage to the Orange + Blue with Sports Extra tier to get more NFL and college football games this fall.

The Orange + Blue plan regularly costs $60 per month, but the streamer currently offers a $25 off promotion for your first month, so you'll pay just $35. The Orange + Blue with Sports Extra plan is $50 for your first month and $75 per month after. The Sports Extra add-on features 18 channels, including NFL Redzone, ESPNU, SEC Network, Big 10 Network and ACC Network, making it ideal for pro and college football fans.

The streamer is also currently offering big savings on four months of the Orange + Blue tier plus the Sports Extra plan when you prepay for the Sling Season Pass. The plan costs $219, reduced from $300.

Note: Because Sling does not carry CBS, Sling subscribers will want to add Paramount+ to their bundle. (Paramount+ and CBS Essentials are both subsidiaries of Paramount Global.)

Top features of Sling Orange + Blue plan:

Sling is our top choice for streaming major sporting events like NASCAR

There are 52 channels to watch in total, including local ESPN, NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available).

You get access to most local NFL games and nationally broadcast games at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

You can add Golf Channel, NBA TV, NHL Network, NFL RedZone, MLB Network, Tennis Channel and more sports-oriented channels (18 in total) via Sling's Sports Extras add-on.

You can watch college football, including Fox and ESPN with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including both Fox and FS1. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch every game on every network with Hulu + Live TV, plus catch live NFL preseason games, exclusive live regular season games, popular studio shows (including NFL Total Access and the Emmy-nominated show Good Morning Football) and lots more.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 per month after a three-day free trial.

What is the Baylor Bears current team ranking?

The Bears are currently ranked 16 out of 134 teams, according to our sister site CBS Sports.

What is the Colorado Buffaloes current team ranking?

The Buffaloes are currently ranked 38 out of 134 teams, according to CBS Sports.

When is the 2024 NCAA college football championship game?

The College Football Playoff National Championship will be Monday, January 20, 2025, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.