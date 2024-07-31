How to watch the Australia vs. U.S. Olympic women's soccer game today: Livestream options, Team USA info, more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Croix Bethune of the United States follows through on a shot during USWNT training at the training fields on July 30, 2024 in Marseille, France. Brad Smith/ISI/Getty Images

The U.S. Women's National Team (USWNT) is gearing up to win its fifth consecutive Olympic gold medal. The USWNT has won a staggering four gold medals since women's soccer became an official Olympic sport at the Atlanta Games in 1996.

With young stars like Trinity Rodman and Mallory Swanson on the roster, the team is energized and hoping to bring home another gold. Keep reading below to find out how and when to watch every USWNT game at the Summer Olympics in Paris.

How to watch the Australia vs. U.S. Olympic women's soccer game

The USA vs. Australia Olympic women's soccer game will be played on Wednesday, July 31, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT). The game will air on the E! Channel, and stream on Peacock and the platforms featured below.

Where can I watch the the Australia vs. U.S. Olympic women's soccer game without cable?

While many cable packages include the E! Channel and the other channels broadcasting the 2024 Summer Olympics, it's easy to watch the 2024 Summer Olympics if those channels aren't included in your cable TV subscription, or if you don't have cable at all. Your best options for watching are below. (Streaming options will require an internet provider.)

In addition to major sporting events like the 2024 Paris Olympics, Peacock offers its subscribers live-streaming access to NFL games that air on NBC and sports airing on USA Network. The streaming service has plenty more live sports to offer, including Big Ten basketball, Premier League soccer and WWE wrestling (including formerly PPV-only events such as WrestleMania). There are 80,000 hours worth of recorded content to watch as well, including hit movies and TV series such as "The Office" and "Parks and Recreation."

A Peacock subscription costs $8 per month. An annual plan is available for $80 per year (best value). You can cancel anytime. To learn more about Peacock, take a look at our article, "Do you need Peacock to watch the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics games?"

Top features of Peacock:

Peacock's Olympic coverage will include "multi-view" options in which fans can curate their viewing journey, choosing the Olympic events they are most interested in watching.

Peacock will air exclusive coverage of PGA Tour events, Olympic trials and Paris Olympics 2024 events.

Peacock features plenty of current and classic NBC and Bravo TV shows, plus original programming such as the award-winning reality show "The Traitors."

If you don't have cable TV that includes NBC, one of the most cost-effective ways to the Team USA women's soccer, and all the major sporting events happening this summer, is through a subscription to Sling TV. The streamer also offers access to Olympic qualifiers, the 2024 Paris Games, NFL football airing on NBC, Fox and ABC (where available) and NFL Network with its Orange + Blue plan.

That Orange + Blue plan normally costs $60 per month, but the streamer is currently offering a half-off promotion for your first month, so you'll pay just $30. For the least expensive Olympic-watching option, the Blue plan includes the channels NBC, USA and E!, starting at $45 per month ($22.50 for your first month).

Sports fans may want to up their coverage with the Sports Extra plan, which costs $11 per month, and includes Golf Channel among others. You can learn more by tapping the button below.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue plan:

Sling TV is our top choice for streaming major sporting events like NASCAR

There are 46 channels to watch in total, including local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available).

You get access to most local NFL games and nationally broadcast games at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

You can add Golf Channel, NBA TV, NHL Network, NFL RedZone, MLB Network, Tennis Channel and more sports-oriented channels (19 in total) via Sling TV's Sports Extras add-on.

You can also catch the 2024 Summer Olympics airing on network TV on Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to network-aired sports like the Tour de France, and almost every NFL game next season. Packages include the live feed of sports and programming airing on CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network and more, so you'll be able to watch more than just the Summer Olympics- all without a cable subscription.

To watch the 2024 Summer Olympic Games without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to Olympic events, you'll have access to NFL football, Fubo offers NCAA college sports, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo's Pro Tier is priced at $80 per month after your free seven-day trial.

Sports fans will want to consider adding on the $7.99 per month Fubo Extra package, which includes MLB Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, Tennis Channel, SEC Network and more channels. Or upgrade to the Fubo Elite tier and get all the Fubo Extra channels, plus the ability to stream in 4K, for an extra $10 per month.

Top features of Fubo Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with Fubo -- you can cancel at any time.

You can watch sporting events up to 72 hours after they air live with Fubo's lookback feature.

The Pro tier includes over 180 channels, including NFL Network and Golf Channel.

Fubo includes all the channels you'll need to watch college and pro sports, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone, and other devices.

You can watch the 2024 Summer Olympics and more top-tier sports coverage, including NFL Network, with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including Golf Channel. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch the 2024 Summer Olympic Games and every NFL game on every network next season with Hulu + Live TV, plus exclusive live regular season NFL games, popular studio shows (including NFL Total Access and the Emmy-nominated show Good Morning Football) and lots more.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 per month after a three-day free trial.

2024 Summer Olympic Games: USWNT full schedule

Trinity Rodman #5 of the United States smiles during the second half of the Women's group B match between United States and Zambia during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de Nice on July 25, 2024 in Nice, France. Brad Smith/ISI/Getty Images

Below is the USWNT Olympic soccer schedule for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games. Team USA plays in Group B, which also includes Zambia, Germany and Australia. All games are available to stream on Peacock, while select games will air live on USA Network.

2024 Summer Olympics: USWNT group stage schedule

All times Eastern

Thursday, July 25

Sunday, July 28

Wednesday, July 31

Australia va. U.S. 1 p.m. (E! Channel)

Olympics 2024: Women's soccer knockout stage schedule

All times Eastern

Quarterfinals

Saturday, August 3

Match 20: Group B winner vs. Group C runner-up, 9 a.m.

Match 21: Group C winner vs. Group A/B third-place finisher, 11 a.m.

Match 22: Group A runner-up vs. Group B runner-up, 1 p.m.

Match 19: Group A winner vs. Group B/C third-place finisher, 3 p.m.

Semifinals

Thursday, August 6

Match 24: Match 20 winner vs. Match 22 winner, noon

Match 23: Match 19 winner vs. Match 21 winner, 3 p.m.

Medal round

Friday, August 9

Bronze Medal game: Semifinal losers, 9 a.m.

Saturday, August 10

Gold Medal game: Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.

How to watch women's soccer at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games

To watch other women's soccer games at the Paris Summer Olympic Games will be played today through August 10, 2024 -- when one proud country will bring home a gold medal. All women's soccer games at the Summer Olympic Games will air on USA Network and stream on Peacock.

To watch other Olympic events, NBC and Telemundo will broadcast at least nine hours of coverage from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET each day. Some events will air on the USA Network, Golf Channel, CNBC and E!.

How does women's soccer at the 2024 Summer Olympics work?

12 teams will compete in women's soccer at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Those teams are broken up into three groups of four teams.

Group A: France, Colombia, Canada, New Zealand

Group B: United States, Zambia, Germany, Australia

Group C: Spain, Japan, Nigeria, Brazil

Who is playing for the USWNT?

Emma Hayes, who previously coached Chelsea, takes over at the new manager of the USWNT. The team consists of 18 current players, eight of whom were a part of the 2020 Olympic Team.

Goalkeepers (2): Casey Murphy, Alyssa Naeher

Defenders (6):Tierna Davidson, Emily Fox, Naomi Girma, Casey Krueger, Jenna Nighswonger, Emily Sonnett

Midfielders (4): Korbin Albert, Sam Coffey, Lindsey Horan, Rose Lavelle

Forwards (6): Crystal Dunn, Trinity Rodman, Jaedyn Shaw, Sophia Smith, Mallory Swanson, Lynn Williams

Alternates (4): Croix Bethune, Jane Campbell, Hal Hershfelt, Emily Sams