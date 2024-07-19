How to watch the TSport 200 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race tonight

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 M&M's Toyota, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 04, 2021 in Talladega, Alabama. Chris Graythen/Getty Images

While Xfinity drivers rev their engines for Saturday's Pennzoil 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race, fans can get a jump start on a weekend of NASCAR Racing with tonight's TSport 200 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Keep reading to find out how and when to watch NASCAR racing on Friday night.

How and when to watch the TSport 200 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race

The TSport 200 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race will broadcast live from the Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park in Indianapolis, IN on Friday, July 19, 2024, at 8:30 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m. PT). The race will air on FS1 and stream on SlingTV and the platforms featured below.

How to watch the TSport 200 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race without cable

While most cable packages include FS1 it's easy to watch the TSport 200 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series if FS1 isn't included in your cable TV subscription, or if you don't have cable at all. Your best options for watching are below. (Streaming options will require an internet provider.)

If you don't have cable TV that includes FS1, one of the most cost-effective ways to stream live NASCAR races this year is through a subscription to Sling TV. The streamer offers access to all four channels airing NASCAR this season, plus local ABC affiliates (where available) with its Blue Tier plan. Also worth noting: Sling TV comes with 50 hours of cloud-based DVR recording space included, perfect for recording all of NASCAR's big moments this season.

You can watch today's race on Fox via the Sling TV Blue and Sling TV Orange + Blue tiers. The Blue tier features 42 channels, including your local Fox affiliate, for $45 per month. The Orange + Blue tier features 46 channels, including ESPN, for $60 per month. Sling TV is currently offering $25 off your first month of service on all subscription tiers.

Top features of Sling TV Blue tier:

There are 42 channels to watch, including local NBC, Fox, FS1 and USA affiliates (where available).

You can access most network-aired NASCAR races, and local NFL and nationally broadcast games at the lowest price next season.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

You can also catch all NASCAR racing in 2024 on Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to NBC, USA, Fox and FS1, in addition to almost every NFL game next season.

To watch NASCAR without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to NASCAR races, you'll have access to NFL football, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo's Pro Tier is priced at $80 per month after your free seven-day trial.

Sports fans will want to consider adding on the $7.99 per month Fubo Extra package, which includes MLB Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, Tennis Channel, SEC Network and more channels with live games. Or upgrade to the Fubo Elite tier and get all the Fubo Extra channels, plus the ability to stream in 4K, starting at $90 per month ($70 for the first month).

Top features of FuboTV Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with Fubo, you can cancel anytime.

The Pro tier includes over 190 channels, so there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Fubo includes most channels you'll need to watch live sports, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone, tablet and other devices.

You can watch NASCAR this season with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including Fox and FS1, NBC and USA. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch every NASCAR race on every network with Hulu + Live TV, plus catch almost all live NFL games next season, exclusive live regular season games, popular studio shows (including "NFL Total Access" and the Emmy-nominated show "Good Morning Football") and lots more. With Hulu + Live TV, you'll have access to live local network affiliate programming without the hefty price of a cable subscription. Hulu + Live TV offers a three-day free trial.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 per month after your free trial.

Why does NASCAR take a two-week break for the 2024 Summer Olympics

Because NBC Sports is the official broadcaster of the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics Games, NASCAR will take a two-week pause between races at Indy (July 21) and Richmond (Aug. 11).