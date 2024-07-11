How to watch the 2024 ESPY Awards tonight

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and LeBron James attend The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The 2024 ESPY Awards are here, putting many of the sports and entertainment world's biggest stars together in one place. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is scheduled to attend as is comedian Nikki Glaser, former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, "Abbott Elementary" star Quinta Brunson, NCAA gymnast Livvy Dunne, tennis great Venus Williams and more.

Keep reading below to find out how and when to watch, and the surprise recipient of the Pat Tillman Award for Service.

How and when to watch the 2024 ESPY Awards

The 2024 ESPY Awards are scheduled to air on Thursday, July 11, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The show will air on ABC and stream on Sling TV and the platforms featured below.

How to watch the 2024 ESPY Awards without cable

If your cable subscription doesn't include ABC, or you've cut the cord with cable, you can still watch the ESPY Awards today. You can even watch the show for free without cable.

One of the most cost-effective ways to stream today's show is through a subscription to Sling TV. To watch the ESPY Awards, and all the top-tier sports and content airing this summer, you'll need a subscription to the Orange + Blue tier.

Sling's Orange + Blue tier costs $60 per month, but the platform is currently offering $25 off the first month of any pricing tier, making the Orange + Blue tier $35 for the first month. You can cancel anytime.

Note: Because Sling TV doesn't carry CBS, you won't be able to watch CBS-aired programming like next year's NFL games on CBS. To watch these games, plus PGA golf, UEFA Champions League and more live sports, we recommend you also subscribe to Paramount+ with Showtime. Paramount+ with Showtime costs $12 per month after a one-week free trial.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

Sling TV is also our top choice to stream network-aired Paris Olympic events

There are 46 channels to watch in total, including ABC, NBC and Fox (where available).

Sling TV has an optional Sports Extras package ($15 per month), with 18 additional channels

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

You can watch the ESPY Awards on Fubo, a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to local network affiliates, ESPN and more. To watch the ESPY Awards for free, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to today's show, you'll have access to NFL football, MLB, NBA, NASCAR, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo's Pro Tier is priced at $80 per month after your free seven-day trial.

Sports fans will want to consider adding on the $7.99 per month Fubo Extra package, which includes MLB Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, Tennis Channel, SEC Network and more channels with live games. Or upgrade to the Fubo Elite tier and get all the Fubo Extra channels, plus the ability to stream in 4K, starting at $90 per month ($70 for the first month).

Top features of FuboTV Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with Fubo, you can cancel anytime.

The Pro tier includes over 180 channels, so there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Fubo includes most channels you'll need to watch live sports, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone, tablet and other devices.

You can watch the ESPY Awards, and many other top-tier sports coverage, including NFL Network, with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including Golf Channel. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch network-aired Olympic events, every NFL game on every network next season with Hulu + Live TV, plus exclusive live regular season NFL games, popular studio shows (including NFL Total Access and the Emmy-nominated show Good Morning Football) and lots more.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 per month.

Watch the 2024 ESPY Awards live with a digital HDTV antenna

You can also watch network-aired sports on TV with an affordable indoor antenna, which pulls in local over-the-air HDTV channels such as CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS, Univision and more. Here's the kicker: There's no monthly charge.

For anyone living in a partially blocked-off area (those near mountains or first-floor apartments), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal -- or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna provides a seriously inexpensive way to watch sports without paying a cable company. Indoor TV antennas can also provide some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable.

This ultra-thin, multi-directional Mohu Leaf Supreme Pro digital antenna with a 65-mile range can receive hundreds of HD TV channels and can filter out cellular and FM signals. It delivers a high-quality picture in 1080p HDTV, top-tier sound and features a 12-foot digital coax cable.

This HDTV antenna is $56 at Amazon, reduced from $70 with coupon.

Who are the presenters for the 2024 ESPY Awards?

Olivia Dunne at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

In addition to Brunson and Glaser, the list of ESPY Awards presenters reads like a who's who of sports and entertainment's best. Olympic gold medalist skier Lindsey Vonn is scheduled to present at the 2024 ESPY Awards, in addition to four-time NBA champion Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green, Carolina Panthers Bryce Young, "Star Wars" actress Daisy Ridley, Olympic gold medalist in track and field Allyson Felix, former WNBA star Candace Parker, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin and more.

Who is scheduled to attend the 2024 ESPY Awards?

Watching from the audience at the 2024 ESPY Awards will be former Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban, Olympic gold medalist snowboarder Chloe Kim, NBA champion Jaylen Brown, former WNBA star Lisa Leslie, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and more.

2024 ESPY Awards: The Pat Tillman Award for Service winner

One doesn't always associate Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex with sports, but Harry is the winner of the prestigious Pat Tillman Award for Service for his work with the Invictus Games Foundation, which celebrates ten years of promoting healing through the power of sport for those wounded in battle.