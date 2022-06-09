CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Mary Kouw/CBS via Getty Images

Broadway's biggest night is coming this Sunday. Between a nominee list filled with historic firsts and a slate of star-studded performances, you won't want to miss the Tony's 75th annual celebration. Keep reading to find out how to watch the 2022 Tony Awards live as it happens.

The top products in this article:

Paramount+ subscription: $5 and up monthly

Bestselling 2022 Samsung "The Frame" TV: 65" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV 2022, $2,000

Best streaming stick deal right now: Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $40 (reduced from $50)

Essentials and Paramount+ are both subsidiaries of Paramount.

The evening kicks off June 12 at 7 p.m. EDT (4 p.m. PDT) with the streaming-exclusive special, "The Tony Awards: Act One," hosted by Darren Criss and Julianne Hough. Available on Paramount+, the hour-long show will focus on awards and special performances.

Following "The Tony Awards: Act One," the 75th annual Tony Awards, hosted by Ariana DeBose, will begin at 8 p.m. EDT (5 p.m. PDT). The show will be streamed live online on Paramount+.

Nominees for this year's Tonys include "A Strange Loop," "MJ: The Musical," "Skeleton Crew" and more. Keep reading to find out how to watch this year's Tony Awards.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

When are the 2022 Tonys?

The 75th annual Tony Awards begin at 8 p.m. EDT (5 p.m. PDT) on Sunday, June 12, 2022. Paramount+ subscribers can tune in even earlier with "The Tony Awards: Act One," which will be available to stream at 7 p.m. EDT (4 p.m. PDT).

Where to watch the 2022 Tonys

This year's Tony Awards will air and stream simultaneously on CBS and Paramount+. Don't have access to CBS? Don't worry! Paramount+ offers a week-long free trial period, so now is the perfect time to sign up and watch the 2022 Tony awards totally free.

How to stream the 2022 Tonys

Paramount+ has two subscriber tiers available -- the $5 per month "Essential Plan," a budget-minded tier with ads, and the $10 per month "Premium Plan," which costs more but is ad-free. Paramount+ also offers a one-week free-trial period, so if you were thinking of trying the platform, you can tune into the Tonys risk-free.

Who is nominated at the 2022 Tony awards?

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Best play nominees:

"Clyde's," Lynn Nottage

"Hangmen," Martin McDonagh

"The Lehman Trilogy," Stefano Massini and Ben Power

"The Minutes," Tracy Letts

"Skeleton Crew," Dominique Morisseau

Best musical nominees:

"Girl From the North Country"

"MJ"

"Mr. Saturday Night"

"Paradise Square"

"Six: The Musical"

"A Strange Loop"

Best revival of a play nominees:

"American Buffalo"

"for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf"

"How I Learned to Drive"

"Take Me Out"

"Trouble in Mind"

Best revival of a musical nominees:

"Caroline, or Change"

"Company"

"The Music Man"

Check out the full list of 2022 Tony nominees here.

Photo by Walter McBride/WireImage

Who is hosting this year's Tony awards?

Oscar-winning actress Ariana DeBose is set to host the 2022 Tony Awards.

Who is presenting at the 2022 Tony Awards?

This year's presenters include Danny Burstein, Len Cariou, Jessica Chastain, Lilli Cooper, Bryan Cranston, Cynthia Erivo, Raúl Esparza, Laurence Fishburne, Andrew Garfield, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jennifer Hudson, Samuel L. Jackson, Nathan Lane, Telly Leung, Judith Light, Ruthie Ann Miles, Patina Miller, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bebe Neuwirth, Kelli O'Hara, Sarah Paulson, Billy Porter, Chita Rivera, Tony Shalhoub, Phillipa Soo, George Takei, Aaron Tveit and Adrienne Warren.

The best TVs and TV deals right now

Looking to upgrade your at-home viewing experience so you can stream the latest shows and movies in style? Keep reading to check out the best deals on TVs and other streaming accessories including TV mounts, streaming sticks and more.

Samsung's 'The Frame' QLED 4K smart TV 2022

Samsung

The latest edition of "The Frame" features a matte, anti-reflection display. The 1-inch-thick screen can stream all your favorite TV shows and movies in 4K resolution, and seamlessly transition to Art Mode to display your favorite paintings and photographs.

65" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV (2022 model), $2,000

Last year's model (2021), meanwhile, is on sale at Amazon.

65" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV (2021 model), $1,598 (reduced from $1,798)

55" LG OLED GX gallery design 4K smart TV

LG via Amazon

Prefer your painting-inspired TV to be an LG? The LG OLED GX can hang on your wall just like a painting -- hence, why it's known as a gallery-design TV. This LG OLED TV takes wall mounting to the next level: LG promises there'll be "no gap" between your ultra-thin screen and the wall.

Amazon has the 55-inch 2020 model of the LG OLED GX marked down 13% right now. The LG OLED GX boasts 4K resolution, built-in Alexa and Google Assistant, as well as built-in streaming apps for Netflix and more.

55" LG OLED GX 55" gallery design 4K smart TV (2020): $1,297 (reduced from $1,499)

Looking for an even bigger deal on an even newer TV? Right now, you can get at least $500 off the 2021 LG G1 gallery 4K smart TV direct from LG. The TV comes in three screen sizes: 55 inches, 65 inches and 75 inches. The biggest discount is for the 77-inch TV: It's marked down $700, down to $3,300.

77" LG G1 Class with gallery design 4K Smart OLED TV, $3,000 (reduced from $4,000)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

Amazon

Amazon's in-house streaming platform is Fire TV. This 4K device comes with an Alexa voice remote, and supports Dolby Atmos Audio.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $40 (reduced from $50)

Fire TV Stick Lite

Amazon

Sure, the Fire TV Stick Lite is the Amazon streaming stick with the least frills, but it's also Amazon's most affordable streaming stick. With the Fire Stick Lite, you can stream TV shows and movies in full HD, and enjoy some Alexa-enabled voice controls. If you're looking for the cheapest way to stream on an older TV, the Fire TV Stick Lite is a great option.

Fire TV Stick Lite, $30

2022 Chromecast with Google TV

Amazon

For Google loyalists, the new 2022 Chromecast with Google TV can, ahem, streamline your streaming experience. Get personal recommendations based on your subscriptions, viewing history and purchase history. It's now $10 off at Amazon.

2022 Chromecast with Google TV, $40 (reduced from $50)

Full motion TV wall mount

Amazon

Mount your new TV with ease with this tilted, 4.8-star-rated wall mount. It's designed to handle televisions ranging in size from 47 to 84 inches.

Full motion TV wall mount (for 47" - 84" TVs), $52 after coupon (reduced from $63)

Related content from Essentials: