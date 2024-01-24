CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Neon

The 2024 Academy Award nominations have been announced, with big surprises rocking Hollywood. "Oppenheimer" and "Poor Things" scored 13 and 11 Oscar nominations respectively, while French courtroom drama "Anatomy of a Fall" earned five nominations, including a best picture nomination and a best actress nomination for Sandra Hüller.

The film's director and co-writer Justine Triet makes history this year as the only woman nominated in the best director category.("Barbie" director Greta Gerwig was snubbed from the list of nominees). Film critic Brian Tallerico, managing editor of RogerEbert.com, calls Triet's film "daring", with scenes that build to "hit like a punch."

If you've not yet had the chance to watch all the terrific Academy Award nominated films that came out in 2023, you're in luck. "Anatomy of a Fall" is still in select theaters, but you can also stream the Oscar-nominated film at home. Keep reading to find out how.

How to watch Oscar best picture nominee 'Anatomy of a Fall'

The easiest and most convenient way to watch "Anatomy of a Fall" is to rent or buy it at home via Amazon. You can currently rent the film for $6, or purchase it for $15, on Amazon Prime Video.

What to know about renting or buying 'Anatomy of a Fall' on Prime Video:

You can watch the film for 30 days after you rent it, but you'll have 48 hours to finish it once you press play.

You don't have to be an Amazon Prime

You can watch the movie in 4K resolution (with a supported display).

How to watch 'Anatomy of a Fall' on Prime Video

Download the Prime Video app to your phone, computer or tablet, or watch "Anatomy of a Fall" on Prime Video from your smart TV. Tap the button below to rent the film directly. Choose whether you'd like to rent or purchase "Anatomy of a Fall," and confirm the purchase. You'll be able to watch the five-time Academy Award nominated film immediately after your purchase is confirmed.

What is 'Anatomy of a Fall' about?

Neon

The 2023 winner of the Palme d'Or at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, "Anatomy of a Fall" tells the story of Sandra, played by Hüller. Sandra, her husband Samuel and their son Daniel live in a secluded village in the French Alps. After Samuel is found dead, the police open an investigation to see if he was murdered or committed suicide. Sandra becomes the main suspect in an investigation that ultimately puts the couple's life and relationship on trial.

Hüller, who also stars in the best picture nominated film "The Zone of Interest", is being hailed for her performance as the German novelist who may or may not have murdered her husband.

Who's in the cast of 'Anatomy of a Fall'?

Hüller is joined by a stellar cast including French actor Samuel Theis, who plays Sandra's husband Samuel. The two are joined onscreen by Milo Machado Graner, who plays the couple's son Daniel -- an integral part of the courtroom proceedings.

What Oscar nominations did 'Anatomy of a Fall' earn?

"Anatomy of a Fall" earned five 2024 Academy Award nominations. In addition to a best picture and best actress nomination, the movie earned a best director nomination for Justine Triet, a best original screenplay nomination for the film's writers Triet and Arthur Harari and a best editing nomination for the film's editor Laurent Sénéchal.

Tap here for a full list of 2024 Academy Award nominees.

When are the 2024 Academy Awards?

Honoring movies released in 2023, the 96th Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2024 at 7:00 p.m ET (4:00 p.m. PT). The Academy Awards will air on ABC and will be hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel.