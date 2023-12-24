How to get Christmas gifts delivered on Christmas Eve

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you've waited just a tad too long to pick out your Christmas gifts, have no fear. There are still options for you on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24. Instead of braving the stores, you can have reviewer-loved last-minute gifts delivered, or you can order them for pickup. How? Read on for more information on services that can get Christmas gifts in your hands same-day.

Below, the breakdown on Walmart+, Instacart, Shipt, same-day store pickup and more. These options can save you time on Christmas Eve.

Walmart+

Walmart

Walmart+ members can get same-day delivery of purchases from their local store (where available). Just be sure to sign up as soon as possible, as spots will fill up quickly on this popular day.

A Walmart+ membership normally costs $98. However, you can test it out for free for 30 days right now to get free shipping and same-day delivery.

These are some of our bestselling Walmart git picks to consider:

Instacart

Instacart

Instacart delivers from a variety of grocery stores (it depends, as always, on where you're located) and in some areas, also delivers from liquor stores, pet stores and pharmacies. You can even order from Costco, Sam's Club and BJ's Wholesale through Instacart without needing to have a membership to those warehouse stores (though the same items will cost you more than they would in-store).

Shipt

Shipt

With Shipt, you basically have a personal shopper whom you can text with specific instructions and requests, so you get exactly what you want. You can even order items that aren't listed in the app but that you know the store carries. They deliver from Target, Kroger and Meijer grocery stores as well as CVS. There's no surge pricing and no delivery charge on orders over $35 for Shipt members.

Shipt is similar to Instacart, but it has a less widespread range of grocery stores and requires that you purchase a membership to use the app. Until Dec. 30, Shipt is offering 50% off annual memberships, making them only $49 a year. College students can sign up for only $4.99 a month.

Get a 14-day free trial when you sign up now.

Same-day store pickup

There's always same-day store pickup at major retailers near you if all delivery slots have filled up. You may not even need to leave the comfort of your car.

Walmart : Place an order online, choose a timeslot and an employee will gather your items. When they're done, you'll receive a ready-for-pickup email, and they will bring your order to your car.

: Place an order online, choose a timeslot and an employee will gather your items. When they're done, you'll receive a ready-for-pickup email, and they will bring your order to your car. Target : The retailer has a drive-up option that you can select in the Target app, where you can share what car you're in and tap "I'm here" when you're ready for an employee to load up your car for you.

: The retailer has a drive-up option that you can select in the Target app, where you can share what car you're in and tap "I'm here" when you're ready for an employee to load up your car for you. Best Buy: The electronics big-box store shows you an estimated pickup date during checkout. If this suits you, go in the store to pick up your order when you receive a ready-for-pickup email.

Amazon e-gift card

Amazon

If all else fails, an Amazon e-gift card can be delivered immediately.

An Amazon gift card is a safe bet for just about anyone on your list, as the recipient can order whatever they want with it. The e-commerce giant sells groceries, clothing, beauty items, home essentials, tech and basically anything else you could think of. It's a great gift when you're not quite sure what to get someone.

You can send a digital gift card, or Amazon even has print-at-home gift cards with festive Christmas designs if you don't want to do email delivery but need to get the card right away. Load $10 to $2,000 onto this gift card and let the recipient treat themselves to a little online shopping.