Best last-minute stocking stuffers you can still get before Christmas

Jose Luis Pelaez, Inc. / Getty Images

Christmas is less than one week away, which means if you still haven't started shopping for gifts, you need to get on it and fast. Many retailers' Christmas shipping deadlines have passed, but there are still some brands that can get gifts to you or your giftees home before Christmas. With that said, we rounded up the best stocking stuffers that you can get online, last minute. All of the products listed below will arrive before Christmas (input your zipcode before purchase to confirm), will fit in stockings and make for memorable gifts for your loved ones.

Amazon gift card in a holiday gift box

Amazon

If you're still unsure of what to get someone for Christmas, make a safe bet and get them a gift card. Amazon is one of the best gift cards to get someone because the site truly has everything.

What we really like about Amazon's gift cards is that even though it is a digital retailer, they still offer physical gift cards packaged in fun and seasonal holiday tins. What's more, the tin is free with purchase and the gift card will never expire.

JBL clip 3

Amazon

Gone are the days of having to carry your phone in hand to listen to music on the go. The JBL Clip 3 is a hands-free, Bluetooth listening device that can conveniently be attached to your bag, backpack, belt loop and more. It can handle 10 hours of play time in one charge and is very waterproof (the brand says it can survive after being immersed in water). It also comes in fun colors and patterns, including camouflage, red, pink, green and more.

The JBL Clip 3 boasts a 4.7-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer said it has "great sounds for a small speaker," adding "We bring this out with us anytime we go paddle boarding. It has great sound quality and the bluetooth distance is great. Waterproof quality is great, have not had any issues after two years of use with it."

The JBL Clip 3 is currently on sale for 20% off, reduced to $40 from the original price of $50.

Apple Watch Series 9



Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 9 is the latest addition to the Apple Watch lineup, excluding the recently launched Apple Watch Ultra 2. It's subject to ban on Dec. 25, 2023, meaning you won't be able to buy a new Apple Watch 9 after Christmas. (All the features of the watch will still work just fine after.)

This smartwatch offers a wide range of features to support virtually every aspect of your daily life. Packed with advanced functionalities such as heart monitoring, crash detection, and many more, it comes in a sleek and compact design that makes it a worthwhile upgrade from the previous model.

Moreover, it boasts impressive health-tracking capabilities, including electrical heart sensors for ECG, blood oxygen sensing, and a body temperature sensor. Women can also utilize the smartwatch to track their menstrual cycles.

It seamlessly integrates with your new iPhone, enabling you to make calls, send texts, access your favorite apps, and much more.

Right now, you can get the Apple Watch Series 9 starting at $329 for the 41mm size at Walmart and Amazon.

The larger 45mm Apple Watch 9 is available starting at $359 at Amazon and Walmart. It's a good choice for those with larger wrists.

KitchenAid Blade coffee grinder

Amazon

This little coffee grinder is super easy to use and can grind up to 12 cups of coffee in a single grind cycle. It's compact enough that it won't take up too much space on a countertop, in kitchen cabinets or in your suitcase. All you have to do is push down on the top of the mechanism and release when you see that your coffee beans have ground to your desired consistency.

The KitchenAid Blade coffee grinder has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer said this coffee grinder "does a great job", adding that "[there's] No need for a pricey grinder when this one works great and is a fraction of the price."

Ring video doorbell

Amazon

Video doorbells are becoming standard across households for a reason: Being able to digitally see and talk to someone at your front door, without having to open the front door, is priceless. This model allows you to do all that as well as sends you notifications on your phone when someone rings your physical doorbell or passes by the device's motion sensors. Cloud video storage is available too.

The Ring video doorbell has a 4.6-star rating on Amazon out of more than 182,000 ratings. One reviewer said that it's an "excellent product for safety, deliveries, un-invited visitors. Would recommend to any household."

Right now, you can get this discounted for 45% off on Amazon.

Le Specs Air Heart Sunglasses

Revolve

Famous for being worn by the Duchess of Sussex, the Le Specs Air Heart sunglasses provide the eyes plenty of coverage from the sun all the while being debilitatingly stylish.

These sunglasses have a lot of happy customers, with the frames boasting a 4.9-star rating on Le Spec's website. One reviewer said they were "super cute and durable. Got them in multiple colors."

Another reviewer wrote: "I have had these glasses for three years and love them! Great quality and price point."

Stanley Quencher H2.0 Flowstate tumbler



Williams-Sonoma

The Stanley Quencher has proven itself to be indestructible, making it a great gift for that person in your life who is searching for a long-lasting to-go cup. The double insulation ensures that your coffee or tea stays warm and your iced beverage remains chilled. It also comes with a reusable straw, a lid that rotates, an airtight silicone seal to prevent leaks, and a comfortable, ergonomic handle.

On Amazon, the Stanley Quencher has a 4.7-star rating out of more than 34,800 ratings. One reviewer said "My water stays cold all day! Sometimes if I don't finish, its even still cold the next day!" Another happy customer commented: "This is [by] far the best cup I have bought. In my opinion, this cup is better than a Yeti cup. It has kept my ice and drinks colder than any other cup I have bought."

If you'd like to get this by Christmas, you must order the 40 ounce size and select expedited shipping at checkout.

Jellycat Amusable cauliflower stuffed toy

Amazon

Why get someone a teddy bear when you can get them this smiley stuffed cauliflower instead? This unique and delightful veggie is part of Jellycat's Amuseable collection, which are pieces of food but as stuffed animals.

This would make a great gift for a child in your life, or a fun gift for an adult that loves to cook, or one that has lots of fun tchotchkes. If cauliflower isn't to your giftees liking, Nordstrom has other Amuseable food stuffies, including a brussels sprout, an avocado, an eclair and more.

Thermapen One

ThermoWorks

This is considered to be one of the best meat thermometers on the market, and it's currently discounted 35% off for a limited time. The Thermapen One produces a reading in less than a minute, and has a temperature differential of plus or minus 0.5 degrees. That's fast and very accurate compared to other meat thermometers. The Thermapen One also comes with a backlight for easier viewing and has been made with a waterproof case.

This product boasts a 4.5-star rating, and of the 1,097 reviews, 93% gave it a five-star rating. One reviewer called it the 'Cadillac' of meat thermometers. Another reviewer wrote: "I love it. It instantly gets the temp of my meats. I don't have to wait. Awesome tool!"

Miyabi Artisan Chef's Knife, 8"

Williams-Sonoma

One of the best stocking stuffers you can get for a friend or family member who loves to cook is a quality chef's knife. Japanese knives are prized in the cooking world for their quality and good looks, and Miyabi knives are considered the cream of that crop. This knife is super sharp and boasts a beautiful wood handle and hand-hammered finishing, which adds to the overall experience of using this product. This is the kind of cooking tool that if you take care of it well, it'll last a lifetime.

If you'd like to get this by Christmas, you'll need to spring for expedited shipping.

Cosrx snail mucin hydrating serum

Amazon

This TikTok-famous serum is formulated with 96% snail secretion filtrate (aka snail mucin). Snail mucin offers a variety of skincare benefits including reducing the appearance of fine lines, improving skin texture and restoring your skin barrier.

This 4.6-star-rated unscented hydrating serum is designed to protect your skin from losing moisture. Since many people struggle with dry skin during the colder months, now is a great time to add this serum to your routine.

"I love to use the snail mucin as an occlusive to really seal in all my moisturizing products. The result is hydrated, bright, bouncy skin," says beauty expert Lily Rose.