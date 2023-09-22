Get cozy for fall with Amazon's Koolaburra by Uggs sale on must-have fall boots

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Koolaburra by Ugg

Tomorrow is the first official day of fall -- so it's time to start breaking out your fall wardrobe and investing in some cozy fall boots. Amazon is here to help you get your autumnal fashion on with a major sale on Koolaburra by Ugg, Ugg's more budget-friendly boot line. These soft and comfortable suede boots will keep your feet warm as the weather cools down. Plus, they come in tons of stylish and trendy designs.

Not only are these boots cozy must-haves for fall, they also make excellent holiday gifts for everyone on your list. Click the button below to shop the full sale or keep reading to explore our top picks.

Amazon

These boots are one of our favorite fall deals right now, because shorter, ankle-length Ugg boots are super trendy. They were one of the most-wanted holiday gifts last season and are already making a comeback this fall.

"I love these boots. [They offer] the great quality of Ugg, but for a lesser price. The color is beautiful and the warmth is great," one Amazon customer says. "I live in Maine, so warm feet are important to have in the winter. These are perfect."

What we like about the Koolaburra by Ugg Koola mini ankle boots:

They're more affordable than the standard Ugg ankle boots.

They have a faux-fur lining to help keep your feet warm during chilly weather.

The boots offer a comfortable molded EVA midsole.

Amazon

If you prefer a taller boot style check out these stunning calf-length fashion boots. They feature fashionable bows and decorative fur along the sides. The boots measure eight inches from the sole, giving you a bit of extra coverage and leg warmth.

"If you love Uggs but can't quit afford their hefty price then these boots are for you," an Amazon reviewer says. "They are just as comfy as Uggs. They are so soft!"

What we like about the Koolaburra by Ugg Victoria boots:

These boots offer a stylish design and plenty of warmth to get you through cold fall and winter weather.

They have earned a 4.7-star rating on Amazon with over 10,000 reviews.

They feature a comfortable synthetic rubber sole and a dyed sheepskin lining.

More Koolaburra by Ugg deals to shop on Amazon

There are tons of Koolaburra by Ugg styles on sale now, including slippers. Hurry -- these deals won't last.

