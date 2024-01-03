Get 32% off this 65-inch LG smart TV -- in plenty of time for the big NFL game

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Our in-house tech experts believe that a 65-inch 4K smart TV is the ideal size for an average living room or bedroom -- and more than enough for taking in a Super Bowl game. There are plenty of really great options available from all of the major brands. You can spend as little at $350 for a 65-inch Insignia Class F30 LED 4K TV, or as much as $3,298 for the 65-inch Sony Bravia XR A95L OLED 4K Ultra HD smart TV.

But we're all about discovering great deals, so if you're looking for a mid-priced, 65-inch TV that's currently on sale for 32% off -- which brings its price down to just $427 -- check out this deal on the 2022 edition of the LG UQ7570.

LG 65-inch Class UQ7570 Series 4K smart TV: Save 32%

Display type: LED | Resolution: 4K | Refresh rate: 60Hz | Operating System: WebOS | HDR Support: HDR10, HLG | Main Ports: 2x HDMI, 1x USB, 1x Ethernet, 1x Digital Audio Output | Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0 | Other Key Features: Uses LG's proprietary a5 Gen5 AI processor, offers active HDR, Filmmaker Mode, Game Optimizer, 4K upscaling, Access 300+ LG channels for free, Apple AirPlay | Aspect Ratio: 16:9 | Dimensions: 57.1 x 34.4 x 11.9 inches (with stand) | Weight: 37 pounds

For a limited time, Amazon has slashed the price of this 2022 edition LG 65-inch Class UQ7570 Series 4K smart TV by 32%, which brings its price down to just $427. This represents a $203 savings. You'll find similar savings from LG and Target.

What you can expect from this 65-inch 4K smart TV (with 3,840 x 2,160 pixel resolution) is a clear and vibrant picture, smooth action and user friendly menu navigation thanks to the WebOS operating system. By taking advantage of LG's proprietary a5 Gen5 AI processor, non-4K resolution content will be upscaled in real-time to as close to 4K resolution as possible.

This LG TV offers a specialty Filmmaker Mode (for watching motion pictures), along with the Game Optimizer feature (which allows the TV to automatically tweak its settings during gaming session). Of course, you get easy access to all of the streaming services you subscribe to, but because it's an LG TV, you also get free and unlimited access to more than 300 LG channels that offer all sorts live and on-demand programming.

The TV supports both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa to accept voice commands, but only if you purchase the optional LG Magic Remote. As for sound, the UQ7570 is equipped with down firing, 20-watt stereo speakers. At its current sale price, the LG UQ7570 offers a great value.