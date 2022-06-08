Father's Day 2022: Best gift cards for dads

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

There's no need to play a guessing game when it comes to your Father's Day 2022 gift. Just give Dad a gift card this Father's Day. He can choose what he wants from Amazon, Apple and more brands.

We found gift cards that dads are sure to love -- including some that are currently on sale.

Father's Day 2022 is almost here; it's Sunday, June 19, 2022. Gift cards make great last-minute Father's Day gifts. Many can be delivered via email on the same day you buy them. Gift cards also make a great addition to a Father's Day card. So, why not treat Dad to his favorite Starbucks drink, or a Grubhub-delivered meal from his favorite restaurant? And you can never go wrong with an Amazon gift card; the online retailer has just about everything Dad could want. Plus, Amazon has a $10 bonus offer going on right now that gives you a little bit of extra cash to spend during Amazon Prime Day 2022.

Below are the best gift cards we found for dads for Father's Day 2022. And be sure to check out the deals we spotted!

Amazon gift card deal No. 1: Spend $50 on gift cards, get $10 free

Amazon

Amazon's best gift card deal is back. Now through June 24, 2022, first-time digital gift card customers can get a $10 promotional credit when they spend $50 or more on gift cards in a single order. Use the code, USEGC222, at checkout to get this deal.

The credit will appear in your account two days after purchase.

Amazon gift card deal: Spend $50 on gift cards, get a $10 credit

Amazon gift card deal No. 2: Reload $100 on a gift card, get $10 free

Amazon

Once you've scored the above Amazon gift-card deal, why not go back and earn yet another $10 credit? Reload any Amazon gift card (with $100 or more in a single transaction), and you'll get $10 credited back to the card for free.

Note: As with the previous Amazon gift-card offer we covered, this reload offer only works once. Also, this one is limited to Amazon Prime members. The $10 award will appear in your account within three days. See the site for more details and eligibility.

Amazon gift card promo offer: reload $100, get $10 for free

Apple gift card

Amazon

Does Dad want a new Apple Watch, Apple AirPods or some other Apple product? Then gift him an Apple gift card. Load the card with an amount between $25 and $400. The card can be used to buy the latest Apple tech hardware, as well as apps, software, music, movies, subscriptions and more.

Apple gift card, $25 and up

Grubhub e-gift card

Amazon

Don't let Dad go hungry on Father's Day 2022! Choose an amount, between $25 and $100, that you'd like to put on this Grubhub e-gift card.

Grubhub e-gift cards, $25 and up

Cold Stone Creamery e-gift card

Amazon

Choose the amount you want, from $25 to $100, and put it on a Cold Stone Creamery e-gift card. The result makes for a sweet gift.

Cold Stone Creamery e-gift card, $25 and up

Want to give Dad an even bigger treat? If you're a Sam's Club member, you can! In addition to getting access to discounted gasoline, a Sam's Club membership lets you in on a great Cold Stone Creamery gift card deal: Members can get $30 in Cold Stone Creamery gift cards for roughly $21.

$30 worth of Cold Stone Creamery gift cards, $21

Not a Sam's Club member? Sign up below.

Sam's Club membership (1 year), $45

Starbucks gift card

Amazon

Keep Dad caffeinated with a Starbucks gift card. Choose from three card designs, and denominations up to $100.

Starbucks gift card, $25 and up

Happy Dining gift card

Amazon

Dad can spend this dining gift card at the Cheesecake Factory, Red Lobster, McCormick & Schmick's, Cracker Barrel, Buffalo Wild Wings and P.F. Chang's. Put $25 or $50 on it. Amazon also has Happy Dining gift cards with different restaurant options.

Happy Dining gift card, $25 and up

Gap Options gift card



Amazon

Dad can shop at Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta and Old Navy using this Gap Options gift card. Enter any amount, starting at $25.

Gap Options gift card, $25 and up

