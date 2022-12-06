Everyone is sick right now: The best deals on face masks and COVID-19 test kits

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If it seems like you know a lot of people who are sick right now, you're not alone. Three different viruses are spreading through the United States right now, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC is reporting an increase of COVID-19 and flu activity across the United States. And this triple threat of disease is stressing hospitals.

With holiday travel and gatherings just around the corner, you will want to do everything you can to protect yourself and those you care about. N95 face masks continue to be your best protection against COVID. Fortunately, there are plenty of face masks on sale now -- plus sales on COVID-19 test kits ahead of your holiday gatherings.

Below, the best deals on face masks and COVID-19 test kits. Find deals on Lucira, Oura, Asics and more brands. Whether you ultimately have COVID or not, you can't go wrong stocking up on these winter health essentials. And don't forget to request a refund from your health insurance for the purchase of these COVID tests.

The best COVID-19 test deals

Find tests from Flowflex, iHealth and more on sale.

Flowflex COVID-19 home test: $8

These 4.6-star-rated Flowflex COVID-19 tests cost just $8 each at Amazon.

Flowflex COVID-19 home test, $8 (reduced from $9)

iHealth COVID-19 antigen rapid test (5 pack): $31

iHealth COVID-19 antigen tests were once distributed by the federal government for free. Now that the program has ended, iHealth tests are one of the most cost-effective, 15-minute tests you can buy -- but you do now have to buy them.

These 4.3-star-rated coronavirus tests by iHealth are just $6.29 a piece when you buy them in a five pack.

iHealth COVID-19 antigen rapid test (5 pack), $31 (reduced from $45)

Lucira Check It COVID-19 Test Kit: $29

The Lucira's Check It COVID-19 test is a molecular test that uses a nasal swab to produce results in 30 minutes or less. Molecular kits are designed to detect the presence of COVID-19 earlier and more accurately than the antigen tests above.

This kit contains one test. It's authorized for ages 2 and up.

Lucira Check It COVID-19 Test Kit, $29 (reduced from $75)

The best face mask deals

Find masks from Oura, Asica and more on sale.

Oura Active Mask: $39

This popular face mask from Oura offers multiple levels of protection. Its moisture-wicking fabric has been embedded with silver oxide and titanium oxide, materials which resist odor and have anti-bacterial and virus-inactivating properties. The Oura Active Mask has a four-layer construction and includes a pocket for a replaceable N95 filter. Each Active Mask purchase comes with 30 pieces of Active Tape to better secure the mask to your face while exercising.

Oura Active Mask, $39 (reduced from $65)

Airinum Lite Air Mask: $29

For a more lightweight option that works best for lower-risk settings, the Lite Air Mask from Airinum is made with a lightweight 3D air mesh material. It has elastic ear loops, a detachable head clip and a bendable, memory-foam nose bridge for a custom and comfortable fit. This mask comes with three replaceable filters, and the mask's antimicrobial skin is washable, making it great for everyday use.

Airinum Lite Air Mask, $29 (reduced from $49)

Borgasets breathable sport face masks: $8

These affordable, 4.3-star sports face masks available on Amazon come in a variety of colors. Pick from a two-pack, three-pack or five-pack. They're made of a quick-drying fabric, have adjustable ear loops and are designed with two layers of fabric. Because they lack the advanced filtration of other masks on this list, these are best for low-risk situations, such as exercising outdoors.

Borgasets breathable sport face mask (2 pack), $8 after coupon (reduced from $10)

Borgasets breathable sport face mask (5 pack), $13 after coupon (reduced from $16)

Asics Runners mask: $10

This well-reviewed athletic face mask by Asics wraps around the back of your head so it won't budge while you run. It's made of a quick-dry fabric and doesn't get too close to your face, making it easier to breathe. It has an adjustable fit and water-repellent exterior.

Asics Runners mask, $10 (reduced from $40)

Athleta Activate face mask (2 pack): $5

The reviewer-loved Athleta Activate reusable face mask two-packs come in a variety of colors. They mold around the nose and cheeks and have adjustable ear loops. They're made of a breathable fabric that's quick-drying.

Athleta Activate face mask (2 pack), $5 (reduced from $15)

Under Armour Sportsmask: $20

This Under Armour face mask has a bendable nose piece and stretch ear loops. Its material prevents moisture build-up and has an anti-microbial treatment. This water-resistant mask, available in three sizes, puts space between it and your face for easier breathing during workouts. (Price varies by size.)

Under Armour Sportsmask, $20 (reduced from $25)

