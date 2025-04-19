Todric McGee, Missouri State football player, dies at 21

Missouri State University safety Todric McGee died early Saturday at a hospital from injuries he sustained Friday at his home, the university announced.

Officers responded to a well-being call on Friday at an apartment complex minutes away from the university and found a man, whom they identified as McGee, with "a possible accidental gunshot wound," according to the Springfield Police Department. They transported him to the hospital with serious injuries, where he later died, police said.

Local authorities said an investigation into the details of his death is ongoing. McGee was 21 years old.

MSU said in a statement issued Saturday that McGee was entering his fifth season with the Missouri State football program and served as the Bears' starting safety in 2023 and 2024.

"This tragedy has shaken our football program to the core, and we want them to know we are here to support them in every way possible at this extremely difficult time," Missouri State Director of Athletics Patrick Ransdell said in a statement.

Ryan Beard, head football coach, asked for privacy for his family and the football team.

"Our football family is in shock and in mourning at the loss of Todric," Beard said. "Join us in praying for Todric and the people who loved him."

McGee grew up in Wichita, Kansas, and graduated from Wichita Northwest High School. He was majoring in Exercise & Movement Science at MSU, according his biography on the school's website. He's survived by his parents, Stephanie Pope and Amiel McGee, his brother, Chaquil and his sister Tahlia, the website said.