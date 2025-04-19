How to watch WrestleMania 41 and more key details on the 2025 WWE matches

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Former WWE champion John Cena will take on current champion Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 41 on Sunday, April 20. Andrew Timms/WWE via Getty Images

The most eagerly awaited event on the sports entertainment calendar comes to Las Vegas this weekend as World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) prepares to host its 41st WrestleMania event over two nights. More than a dozen high-profile matches featuring the biggest names in wrestling will take place on Saturday and Sunday night, culminating in the grudge match between current WWE champion Cody Rhodes and former champion John Cena.

Cena won the chance to battle for the title once again after winning the Elimination Chamber event on March 1. After that event, and with the support of former champ The Rock, Cena turned on Rhodes, setting up a classic good vs. bad match-up for wrestling's biggest night.

Ready to take in all the wrestling action? Read on to find out how and when to watch WrestleMania 41 tonight and tomorrow.

What time does WrestleMania start?

The mega wrestling event will begin at the same time on both Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20: 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT). According to the WWE, there will also be countdown programming on both days starting at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. ET).

How can you watch WrestleMania with cable?

Despite select WWE programming still being available during the week on cable television, this year's Wrestlemania event won't be available with a cable television subscription.

How can you watch WrestleMania without cable?

There are two primary ways to watch WrestleMania without cable: on WWE.com or via the Peacock app. By signing up for the Peacock app now not only will you gain access to all of this weekend's WrestleMania programming but you'll also be able to watch the WWE's already scheduled premium events later this year. Peacock also airs NFL games, NASCAR races, top golf games and a series of classic television shows, among other offerings. Plans start as low as $7.99, making it one of the more affordable streaming options on the market now.

Catch all of the WrestleMania 41 action on Peacock.

Who is on the WrestleMania night 1 card?

The first night of WrestleMania will be topped by a Triple Threat match featuring Roman Reigns, CM Punk and Seth Rollins. Here are the other six matches scheduled to take place on the first night:

World heavyweight championship: Gunther vs. Jey Uso

WWE Women's championship: Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair

United States championship: L.A. Knight vs. Jacob Fatu

World tag team title: The War Raiders vs. New Day

Jade Cargill vs. Naomi

Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano

Who is on the WrestleMania night 2 card?

WWE undisputed champion Cody Rhodes will take on former champion John Cena in the eagerly anticipated main event of the WrestleMania night 2 card. Here are the other five matches set to take place on Sunday:

Triple Threat women's world championship: Iyo Sky vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley

Fatal 4-way Intercontinental championship: Bron Breakker vs. Finn Balor vs. Penta vs. Dominik Mysterio

WWE Women's tag team title: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Lyra Valkyria and Bayley

Damien Priest vs. Drew McIntyre

AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

Where is WrestleMania 41 taking place?

This year's two-night WrestleMania event will be held at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, the home field of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders.