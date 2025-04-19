Watch CBS News

Saturday Sessions: Sir Woman performs "Highroad"

The soulful music of "Sir Woman" is the solo project of singer-songwriter Kelsey Wilson, an Austin-based artist who first gained fame as the co-founder of the indie-pop band "Wild Child." During a 2019 break from the band, Wilson launched this project, blending R&B, funk and pop into a fresh new sound. Earlier this year, Sir Woman released "It All Works Out," the first half of a new double album. The second half, "If It Doesn't," is set to release in mid-May. Now, from that new double album, here is Sir Woman with "Highroad."
