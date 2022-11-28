Cyber Monday deal: Amazon has an unbeatable sale on the Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro smartphones

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Whether you're looking to upgrade your own phone or give one as a gift this holiday season, the Google Pixel 7 Pro is an excellent choice. This newly-released smartphone includes an upgraded camera and a faster processor, making it a great gift for any smartphone photographers or Android users on your holiday list.

The best part? This crave-worthy Google Pixel 7 Pro is $167 off at Amazon for Cyber Monday. (The more budget-minded Pixel 7 is available for $100 off.)

Google Pixel 7 Pro: Save $167 for Cyber Monday

The Google Pixel 7 Pro features a 6.7" QHD display with 25 percent higher peak brightness and a polished aluminum finish.

The Google Pixel 7 Pro features an enhanced three-camera system. It has a 50-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and 48-megapixel telephoto camera. The ultra-wide lens is 20 percent wider than the prior model and offers stronger autofocus. The smartphone includes enhanced zoom capabilities for clearer photos up to a 30x zoom.

"If you want the best experience [with an] Android Phone, this is it," writes one verified buyer. "The Pixel 7 Pro is the best Pixel yet with an amazing, consistent camera system, excellent battery life and great exclusive software features."

Google Pixel 7 Pro (128 GB, unlocked), $733 (reduced from $899)

Google Pixel 7 Pro (256 GB, unlocked), $849 (reduced from $999)

Google Pixel 7: Save $100 for Cyber Monday

The new Google Pixel 7 has a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with improved brightness. The device offers up to a 72-hour battery life when using Extreme Battery Saver mode. The Google Pixel 7 includes Google's new Tensor G2 processor for improved performance. The chip provides enhanced voice assistant functionality.

Google announced a slew of security and privacy updates including the Titan M2 security chip. The Google Pixel 7 includes five years of guaranteed security updates. The device features a protected computing feature to give Google Pixel users increased data privacy and a built-in VPN.

Google Pixel 7 (128 GB, unlocked), $499 (reduced from $599)

Google Pixel 7 (256 GB, unlocked), $597 (reduced from $699)

More Cyber Monday deals on Android smartphones

Consider gifting these other top-rated Android smartphones from brands like Samsung and Motorola. They're all on sale for Cyber Monday.

Samsung Galaxy S22: $624

The Samsung Galaxy S22 line is one of the best Android smartphone options for 2022. It has a high-quality camera, a durable design and fast charging capabilities. One luxe feature of the Samsung Galaxy S22 is its aluminum-Gorilla Glass construction. It's a protective design that is perfect for those prone to dropping their phones.

Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB), $624 (reduced from $800)

Samsung Galaxy S22+: $750

The Samsung Galaxy S22 line is one of the best Android smartphone options for 2022. It has a high-quality camera, a durable design and fast charging capabilities. One luxe feature of the Samsung Galaxy S22 is its aluminum-Gorilla Glass construction. It's a protective design that is perfect for those prone to dropping their phones. The S22+ model also comes with an 8K camera -- so you can capture all of your memories in stunning quality.

Samsung Galaxy S22+ (128GB), $750 (reduced from $1,000)

Samsung Galaxy S22+ (256GB), $800 (reduced from $1,050)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: $900



If you really want to wow the recipient, you can also gift the upgraded Ultra version. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features a 6.8-inch screen, compared with the standard S22's 6.1-inch screen. It also offers a 40MP front camera, compared with the standard 10MP front camera for better selfies. The back camera is also enhanced with a better wide-angle camera and stronger zoom functionality.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (128 GB), $900 (reduced from $1,200)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (512 GB), $1,062 (reduced from $1,400)

Moto G Stylus (128 GB): $180

The Moto G Stylus is a great, affordable smartphone option. The Moto G Stylus offers a two-day battery life, making it a smart choice for busy students. It also features a built-in stylus and a 50 MP camera. The already affordable smartphone is on sale now for only $180, so it won't break your fall essentials budget.

Moto G Stylus (128 GB), $180 (reduced from $300)

Moto G Power (128 GB): $170

The Moto G Power is another solid option for those ready for a first smartphone. The low price tag and durable water-repellent design make it a lower-risk choice for inexperienced hands. It also offers a three-day battery life, so your kids can stay connected even if they forget to plug it in for a night.

Moto G Power (128 GB), $170 (reduced from $250)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: $860



The new Galaxy Z Flip 4 offers enhanced charging support, an upgraded processor chip and some notable camera upgrades. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 includes two rear cameras -- a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide. The rear cameras convert to front-facing selfie cameras with a flip of the phone. The Galaxy Flip 4's Flexcam camera captures vivid photos at a wide range angles. It also offers a mode to capture better photos at night.

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch foldable display screen with Gorilla Glass Victus Plus. This upgraded Gorilla Glass offers improved scratch resistance and durability. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 supports 25 W wired charging and features 15 W wireless charging support, another upgrade from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (256 GB), $860 (reduced from $1,060)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: $1,520

The brand new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 offers a 6.2-inch outer display with a folding design. The Galaxy Fold 4 is also a bit lighter than the previous model and includes a slimmer hinge.

The smartphone offers a 50-megapixel primary camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and 10-megapixel telephoto camera on the back. It also includes a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the front. A new taskbar is designed to make multi-tasking easier. The 120 Hz refresh rate supports seamless gaming when in immersive mode (that is, when the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is fully folded out for a flat tablet-like design).

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (512 GB), $1,520 (reduced from $1,920)

