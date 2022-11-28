Cyber Monday deal: Amazon has an unbeatable sale on the Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro smartphones
Whether you're looking to upgrade your own phone or give one as a gift this holiday season, the Google Pixel 7 Pro is an excellent choice. This newly-released smartphone includes an upgraded camera and a faster processor, making it a great gift for any smartphone photographers or Android users on your holiday list.
The best part? This crave-worthy Google Pixel 7 Pro is $167 off at Amazon for Cyber Monday. (The more budget-minded Pixel 7 is available for $100 off.)
Top products in this article
Google Pixel 7 Pro (128 GB, unlocked), $733 (reduced from $899)
Google Pixel 7 (128 GB, unlocked), $499 (reduced from $599)
Google Pixel 7 Pro: Save $167 for Cyber Monday
The Google Pixel 7 Pro features a 6.7" QHD display with 25 percent higher peak brightness and a polished aluminum finish.
The Google Pixel 7 Pro features an enhanced three-camera system. It has a 50-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and 48-megapixel telephoto camera. The ultra-wide lens is 20 percent wider than the prior model and offers stronger autofocus. The smartphone includes enhanced zoom capabilities for clearer photos up to a 30x zoom.
"If you want the best experience [with an] Android Phone, this is it," writes one verified buyer. "The Pixel 7 Pro is the best Pixel yet with an amazing, consistent camera system, excellent battery life and great exclusive software features."
Google Pixel 7 Pro (128 GB, unlocked), $733 (reduced from $899)
Google Pixel 7 Pro (256 GB, unlocked), $849 (reduced from $999)
Google Pixel 7: Save $100 for Cyber Monday
The new Google Pixel 7 has a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with improved brightness. The device offers up to a 72-hour battery life when using Extreme Battery Saver mode. The Google Pixel 7 includes Google's new Tensor G2 processor for improved performance. The chip provides enhanced voice assistant functionality.
Google announced a slew of security and privacy updates including the Titan M2 security chip. The Google Pixel 7 includes five years of guaranteed security updates. The device features a protected computing feature to give Google Pixel users increased data privacy and a built-in VPN.
Google Pixel 7 (128 GB, unlocked), $499 (reduced from $599)
Google Pixel 7 (256 GB, unlocked), $597 (reduced from $699)
More Cyber Monday deals on Android smartphones
Consider gifting these other top-rated Android smartphones from brands like Samsung and Motorola. They're all on sale for Cyber Monday.
Samsung Galaxy S22: $624
The Samsung Galaxy S22 line is one of the best Android smartphone options for 2022. It has a high-quality camera, a durable design and fast charging capabilities. One luxe feature of the Samsung Galaxy S22 is its aluminum-Gorilla Glass construction. It's a protective design that is perfect for those prone to dropping their phones.
Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB), $624 (reduced from $800)
Samsung Galaxy S22+: $750
The Samsung Galaxy S22 line is one of the best Android smartphone options for 2022. It has a high-quality camera, a durable design and fast charging capabilities. One luxe feature of the Samsung Galaxy S22 is its aluminum-Gorilla Glass construction. It's a protective design that is perfect for those prone to dropping their phones. The S22+ model also comes with an 8K camera -- so you can capture all of your memories in stunning quality.
Samsung Galaxy S22+ (128GB), $750 (reduced from $1,000)
Samsung Galaxy S22+ (256GB), $800 (reduced from $1,050)
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: $900
If you really want to wow the recipient, you can also gift the upgraded Ultra version. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features a 6.8-inch screen, compared with the standard S22's 6.1-inch screen. It also offers a 40MP front camera, compared with the standard 10MP front camera for better selfies. The back camera is also enhanced with a better wide-angle camera and stronger zoom functionality.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (128 GB), $900 (reduced from $1,200)
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (512 GB), $1,062 (reduced from $1,400)
Moto G Stylus (128 GB): $180
The Moto G Stylus is a great, affordable smartphone option. The Moto G Stylus offers a two-day battery life, making it a smart choice for busy students. It also features a built-in stylus and a 50 MP camera. The already affordable smartphone is on sale now for only $180, so it won't break your fall essentials budget.
Moto G Stylus (128 GB), $180 (reduced from $300)
Moto G Power (128 GB): $170
The Moto G Power is another solid option for those ready for a first smartphone. The low price tag and durable water-repellent design make it a lower-risk choice for inexperienced hands. It also offers a three-day battery life, so your kids can stay connected even if they forget to plug it in for a night.
Moto G Power (128 GB), $170 (reduced from $250)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: $860
The new Galaxy Z Flip 4 offers enhanced charging support, an upgraded processor chip and some notable camera upgrades. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 includes two rear cameras -- a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide. The rear cameras convert to front-facing selfie cameras with a flip of the phone. The Galaxy Flip 4's Flexcam camera captures vivid photos at a wide range angles. It also offers a mode to capture better photos at night.
The smartphone features a 6.7-inch foldable display screen with Gorilla Glass Victus Plus. This upgraded Gorilla Glass offers improved scratch resistance and durability. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 supports 25 W wired charging and features 15 W wireless charging support, another upgrade from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (256 GB), $860 (reduced from $1,060)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: $1,520
The brand new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 offers a 6.2-inch outer display with a folding design. The Galaxy Fold 4 is also a bit lighter than the previous model and includes a slimmer hinge.
The smartphone offers a 50-megapixel primary camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and 10-megapixel telephoto camera on the back. It also includes a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the front. A new taskbar is designed to make multi-tasking easier. The 120 Hz refresh rate supports seamless gaming when in immersive mode (that is, when the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is fully folded out for a flat tablet-like design).
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (512 GB), $1,520 (reduced from $1,920)
Related content from CBS Essentials
- Cyber Monday 2022 live blog: Today's best deals at Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and more
- Walmart's Cyber Monday sale has begun. These are the best deals you can shop right now
- Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals: Apple, Samsung, iRobot and more
- Best Cyber Monday deals on Apple iPad: Get best-ever pricing on Apple tablets while you can at Amazon and Walmart
- Best Buy Cyber Monday sale: The best tech deals you can still shop
- Amazon Cyber Monday sale: Get Apple AirPods Pro 2 at their best price, ever
for more features.