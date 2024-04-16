CBS Mornings Deals: Save 50% on a calming sauna wrap

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

This week on "CBS Mornings" lifestyle expert Elizabeth Werner discussed deals on items that may make your life easier — all at exclusive discounts. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.

Disclaimer: CBS earns commissions on purchases made through CBSDeals.com. Deals are available for a limited time and while quantities last. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Pristine Screen: Save 38%

Pristine Screen

Pristine Screen is a device that allows consumers to clean their screens, including phones, laptops, tablets and more. The product has a built-in cleaning solution and microfiber cloth that helps get rid of blemishes on your screens such as fingerprints, smudges, dirt and more. All you do is spray and wipe.

The interior microfiber cloth can be washed and reused, and the Pristine Screen is compact enough to where you can take it with you on the go. This offer includes a pack of four Pristine Screens, with five color and pattern options to choose from.

Normally priced at $39.99, get it now at CBSDeals.com for 38% off, only $24.99.

Modern Monocle: Save 34%

Modern Monacle

Modern Monocle is a jewelry brand that makes necklaces that double as monocles. The monocle pendants are magnifiers that work for prescription strengths +1 to +3.5. There are 23 different monocle necklaces on sale, including ones that are plated with 14-karat gold, made of gunmetal and are finished with stones such as turquoise, mother of pearl and moonstone.

You also have a variety of pendant shape styles to choose from, including teardrop, dog tag and more. Using these may reduce the need for readers in some circumstances, such as getting a better look at dishes on a menu.

Normally priced at $78.00-$98.00, get them now at CBSDeals.com for up to 34% off, only $58.00-$65.00.

Calming Heat Sauna Wrap: Save 50%

Calming Heat

The Calming Heat Sauna Wrap distributes far infrared heat evenly across your body, which may soothe sore muscles, or just help your body to unwind and relax at the end of a long day. It comes with eight heat options and three massage vibration settings, both of which can be used at the same time, giving people the opportunity to further customize their experience.

You can use this wrap for up to 50 minutes. It also has an auto-shut off feature for safety, and after use, can be folded up into a travel-friendly size, should you want to take it with you on a trip.

Normally priced at $199.00, get it now at CBSDeals.com 50% off at only $99.00