CBS Mornings Deals: Save 40% on Drop Stop, a 'Shark Tank' fan favorite

Drop Stop vehicle seat gap filler: Save 40%

As seen on TV's "Shark Tank," Drop Stop helps stop items from being lost between your car seats. It's a small foam blocker that, when installed over the seat belt catch, may prevent keys, phones, coins and food from falling into your car's abyss.

Drop Stop is made from high-grade neoprene. It's both liquid and stain resistant. Each package comes with two Drop Stops, one for the passenger side and one for the driver side.

The device fits almost any car or truck. It moves back and forth when you move your car seat, with no need to adjust.

Normally priced at $24.99, get a set of two Drop Stops now at CBSDeals.com for 40% off, only $14.99.

Mobility Wall door-mounted foam rollers: Save 50%

The Mobility Wall smooth or textured rollers are designed to promote mobility and muscle recovery. Because it's mounted on your door, Mobility Wall makes it easier to reach your shoulder, neck, calves, back and other areas for a massage. (It fits most standard doors from 26 to 40 inches.)

The smooth Mobility Wall roller ($29.50) features two EVA foam rollers and a small ball trigger point attachment to target small muscle groups and soft tissue. The textured Mobility Wall Pro ($37.50) comes with two EVA foam rollers and four trigger point attachments: small ball, large ball, fork and bullet.

Normally priced at $59.00-$75.00, get Mobility Wall foam rollers now at CBSDeals.com for 50% off, only $29.50-$37.50. A free instructional app is included.

Beautiful Curly Me dolls, books and more: 24% off

Beautiful Curly Me is a company that aims to instill confidence in young black and brown girls through its line of dolls, empowering books and puzzles. Founded by Zoe at the age of 7, with the help of her mom, the company was born from Zoe's own journey of overcoming challenges with self-esteem. Now 12 years old, Zoe is the author of several children's books, a Time and Nick Kid of the Year Finalist, and the world's youngest black TEDx speaker.

In this CBS Morning Deals offer, Beautiful Curly Me is offering a selection of Beautiful Curly Me toys and more for up to 24% off.

The vinyl Bella dolls ($59.99) stand 18 inches tall, with natural curly hair that you can wash and style. The Empowerment Bundle ($99.99) includes a Bella doll, an additional outfit, "Bella's Book of Affirmations," a hardcover copy of the "Beautiful Curly Me Book" and a coloring book.

Beautiful Curly Me operates on a one-for-one model, where for every doll purchased, one is given to a young girl in need.

Normally priced from $25.00-$129.00, get it now at CBSDeals.com for up to 24% off, only $19.99-$99.99.

Statik Go Hub 3-in-1 portable power bank with wall plug: Save 20%

Statik Go Hub helps you stay powered up on the go. This portable power bank and compact device has a 10,000 mAh capacity, which may prevent you from running out of battery life on your smartphone or tablet. Its portable design may make it a good choice for travel, outdoor adventures, or just staying connected during daily activities.

The charger comes with three cables built in -- USB-C, Mirco-USB and Lightning -- so you can recharge just about any Apple iPhone or Android smartphone.

The charger supports high-speed, pass-through charging. That means you can recharge the battery pack while simultaneously charging other devices.

Normally priced from $49.99, get the Statik Go Hub 3-in-1 portable power bank at CBSDeals.com for 20% off, only $39.99.