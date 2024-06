Here Comes the Sun: Ken Jennings and more "Jeopardy!" host Ken Jennings sits down with Luke Burbank to discuss his journey on the show as a contestant and now as the permanent host. Then, Alina Cho travels to the Buffalo AKG Art Museum in Buffalo, New York, to experience artist Stanley Whitney's first major exhibit. "Here Comes the Sun" is a closer look at some of the people, places and things we bring you every week on "CBS Sunday Morning."