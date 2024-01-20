CBS Mornings Deals: Save 40% off on a foot and calf massager

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Wrinkles Schminkles Bestseller Bundle: 32%

Wrinkles Schminkles

The Wrinkles Schminkles Bestseller Bundle includes the Eye Wrinkle Patch, the Forehead Wrinkle Patch and Mouth Wrinkle Patch. Each of these patches were designed to reduce signs of aging, such as wrinkles and fine lines.

Applying these silicone pads to your skin may help refine skin texture and boost collagen as well as hydration, which in turn may improve the appearance of crow's feet, marionette lines and frown crinkles in a matter of hours.

The brand recommends you wear this overnight to prevent side sleeping lines, or use these one to two hours before you apply makeup for a quick skin boost.

Normally priced at $89.95, get them now at CBSDeals.com for 32% off, only $61.00.

Foottopia: Save 40%

Footopia

Foottopia is a foot massager designed to relieve foot and toe pain, promote muscle relaxation, enhance blood circulation, soothe cold feet and more. The massager works by pushing, rolling, pressing, kneading and rubbing either your feet or calves. You can customize your massage by selecting between two spin directions and three intensity levels. You can also use the heat setting in conjunction with these massage settings.

This product may work well for some athletes, people who are on their feet all day or anyone who is looking to get relief from frequent foot or calf pain and discomfort.

Normally priced at $149.99, get it now at CBSDeals.com for 40% off, only $89.99.

Calming Heat Massaging Neck Wrap: Save 30%

Calming Heat

The Calming Heat Neck Wrap is a neck heating pad that also comes with massage capabilities. The wrap resembles a scarf, providing more coverage around your neck than the average all-purpose heating pad. The neck wrap's weighted beaded filling allows it to stay securely on your neck, while the nine-foot-cord gives you room to move around a bit while in use.

There are four heat settings that you can choose from, which can be used with one of the ten massage settings. You can also opt for a gentle or more intensive massage too thanks to the neck wrap's four massage intensity levels.

The wrap also comes with an auto shutoff feature that kicks in two hours after the heat element has been on, and just 15 minutes into the massage settings.

Normally priced from $39.99, get it now at CBSDeals.com for 30% off, only $27.99