CBS Mornings Deals: Save 33% on a Tupperware bread saver

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Where to get the latest CBS Mornings Deals

Where to get the latest CBS Mornings Deals

This week on CBS Mornings, lifestyle expert Elizabeth Werner discussed deals on items that may make your life easier — all at exclusive discounts. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.

Disclaimer: CBS earns commissions on purchases made through CBSDeals.com. Deals are available for a limited time and while quantities last. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Tupperware bread saver: Save 33%

Tupperware

The Tupperware bread saver may help keep bread fresh for extended periods of time. The saver's airtight seal, ribbed base and many ventilation holes were designed to help keep bread from getting stale or moldy.

This food storage container can hold a loaf of bread as well as rolls, pastries, bagels, and more, and each can be conveniently separated thanks to an included, removable divider.

Normally priced at $29.99, get them now at CBSDeals.com for 33% off, only $19.99.

Raycon Impact speaker: Save 20%

Raycon

Raycon's Impact speaker is a portable, outdoor speaker made with impact-resistant materials that have been designed to provide protection against drops, bumps and knocks.

It also contains a magnetic base, which may help keep the device securely in place while you're outside working or playing. This speaker is Bluetooth-enabled and has a 15-hour battery life, allowing you to enjoy your favorite music for hours.

Normally priced at $99.99, get a Special Offer now at CBSDeals.com, for only $79.99.

Kozi: Save up to 20%

Kozi

Kozi offers a variety of products that have been crafted for comfort and relaxation, which may help elevate your downtime. These include heated wraps for your neck, shoulders, back and eyes.

You can heat these wraps up in the microwave or place them in the freezer for cooling relief. Using one of these may help with ailments such as sore muscles and headaches.

Normally priced from $25.00-$75.00, get a Special Offer now at CBSDeals.com for only $20.00-$60.00.