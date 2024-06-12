CBS Mornings Deals: Save 30% on a cube-shaped power strip

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Uncaged Ergonomics: Save 30%

Uncaged Ergonomics

Uncaged Economics's power cube is exactly as it sounds: It's a power strip that's shaped like a cube. The cube is connected to a 10-foot extension cord and can power several electronic devices at once. It offers five AC plugs, three USB ports and a USB-C port that is designed to be a fast-charging solution for smaller devices.

It also contains an eight-point safety system, which may offer protection against surges, overheating, fires and more. While this could be an effective power solution for anyone's home, it may be most helpful for remote workers, students and gamers.

Normally priced at $59.98, get them now at CBSDeals.com for 30% off, only $42.00.

Sun Joe: Save 20%

Sun Joe

Sun Joe's 2-in-1 Handheld + Pole Leaf Blower may prove to be a versatile solution for all your yard cleanup needs. This tool is designed to transition between a handheld blower and a pole blower. The pole blower can extend between 5.7 to 8 feet, which may make it easier to clear debris from rain gutters.

The cleaning tool features seven speed settings and three interchangeable nozzles – a small tube, flat mouth tube and bent tube. The pole leaf blower's various speed options, cleaning attachments and the fact that it's cordless may make it easier to clean up outdoor messes such as cut grass, leaves, dirt, twigs and more.

Normally priced at $219.00, get one now at CBSDeals.com for an exclusive offer, only $174.99.

Phoozy: Save 30%

Phoozy

Phoozy makes thermal protection solutions for electronic devices. These may help safeguard your smartphone, laptop and tablet from incurring damages that come with being exposed to extreme temperatures, such as a drained battery.

The exterior material on the Apollo II phone sleeves and the Capsule products are able to deflect more than 90% of the sun's heat, which may prevent your devices from overheating. The padding in each may also help with drop protection, while the antimicrobial lining in the Orion Capsule, Tech Capsule, the Tablet/Laptop capsule and the Apollo II + Microbial may help keep your device cleaner.

Normally priced at $39.99-$59.99, get them now at CBSDeals.com for 30% off, at only $27.99-$42.