Former LSU receiver Kyren Lacy dead at age 24

Former Louisiana State University receiver Kyren Lacy, who was facing criminal charges stemming from a fatal car accident in December, has died at age 24, a university athletics spokesman said Sunday.

"We're saddened to learn of the tragic passing of former LSU Football student-athlete Kyren Lacy. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones, as well as his former teammates and coaches impacted by his passing," the LSU Athletic Department said in a statement to CBS News.

Kyren Lacy Gus Stark/LSU/University Images via Getty Images

CBS affiliate WAFB-TV in Baton Rouge reported that the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office said Lacy died early Sunday morning, a day before a grand jury was set to start hearing evidence in his alleged involvement in a crash that killed a 78-year-old man in Lafourche Parish, Louisiana.

While the LSU Athletic Department confirmed Lacy's death, it did not confirm the cause. WAFB-TV, citing an unnamed family member, reported that Lacy, who is from Thibodaux, Louisiana, died in the Houston area.

Houston police referred media inquiries to the Harris County Medical Examiner's office, which did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press on Sunday.

Lacy, who led LSU in touchdowns receiving with nine last season, had declared for this month's NFL draft. But his draft stock plummeted after the car crash.

In a statement to WAFB-TV, Lacy's lawyer said the Lafourche Parish District Attorney had not formally charged him.

"Kyren was a young man with immense promise, and he was crushed under the weight of an irresponsible and prejudiced process," the lawyer said. "There was never a presumption of innocence which was exemplified by the NFL pulling his draft card over mere accusations without affording him the slightest chance to defend himself. The pressure and perception likely became unbearable."

Lacy allegedly was driving recklessly — speeding and passing in a no-passing zone — when a motorist who was swerving to avoid Lacy's Dodge Charger crashed head-on into another vehicle.

Herman Hall of Thibodaux, Louisiana, who was involved in a head-on crash, died after being taken to a hospital, a state police report said.

Authorities with State Police Troop C in Gray, Louisiana, said Lacy fled the scene without calling for help. Lacy was booked with negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run and reckless operation of a vehicle.

Lacy played in 12 games for LSU last season and was second on the team in catches with 58 and yards receiving with 866. He also played for the University of Louisiana where he ranked fourth among Louisiana's receivers' corps with 304 yards on 21 receptions, according to the Ragin Cajuns.

He declared for the NFL draft just days after the accident and did not play in LSU's victory over Baylor in the Texas Bowl on Dec. 31.