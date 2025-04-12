Idaho autistic teen has died after police shooting, family says

Victor Perez, a 17-year-old autistic teen with cerebral palsy shot nine times by Pocatello police officers in Idaho,

has died, his aunt, Ana Vazquez, confirmed to CBS News.

The family said they had decided to take Perez off life support on Saturday after he was declared clinically brain dead.

Vazquez said there will be a vigil for the teen Saturday evening outside the hospital.

Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad said in a statement on Friday that they were "saddened to hear the news of Victor Perez's current condition."

"We recognize the pain and grief this incident has caused in our community," Blad said.

Police said that on April 5, 2025, at 5:22 p.m., officers responded to an individual armed with a knife, in the area of North Harrison Avenue. During the encounter, officers used lethal force on the individual, the statement said.

This undated image provided by Ana Vasquez shows Victor Perez, who was shot after Idaho police officers opened fire from behind a chain-link fence on Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Pocatello, Idaho. Ana Vasquez via AP

Video from a witness shows that police officers opened fire from behind a chain-link fence just seconds after exiting their patrol cars and critically wounded a teenage boy as he stepped toward them with a knife.

The shooting outraged his family and community members viewers online who questioned why the officers opened fire within about 12 seconds of exiting their patrol cars while making no apparent effort to de-escalate the situation or use less lethal weapons.

Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei said in a video statement posted online: "We are also aware of the video circulating online, which shows only one angle. The full picture requires careful review of all facts and evidence."

An investigation is being conducted by the East Idaho Critical Incident Task Force.

"It's difficult for me to trust them again. And it's sad," Vazquez said in an interview Thursday with CBS News. "It's sad because the police is the one that's supposed to help us, protect us, if they don't do it, who's going to do it? Because right now, who know?"