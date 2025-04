Author Jennifer Weiner on new novel "The Griffin Sisters' Greatest Hits" Jennifer Weiner has penned 22 books, and her latest, "The Griffin Sisters' Greatest Hits," tells the story of a former pop duo trying to find their way back to each other. Weiner's novels are known for complex, strong, relatable protagonists, and her characters leap off the page. She sat down with Dana Jacobson to talk about her career and newest book.