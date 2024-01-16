CBS Morning Deals: Save 35% on wall planters

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

WallyGrow Planters: Save 35%

Wallygrow Planters

Create beautiful plant walls in your home or backyard with WallyGrow hanging planters. The wall planters each have their own leakproof watering system, preventing people from having to remove them from the wall for watering.

There are three styles available, including the eco wall planter, which contains holes that allow for greater airflow (this might help in preventing root rot). There's also the more decorative loop hanging wall planter and the chocolate wall planter pockets, the largest of which can hold five plants.

Normally priced at $29.99-$99.99

Waterproof Mattress Protector by Make Your Home Serine: Save 30%

Make Your Home Serine

Make Your Home Serine mattress protector was designed to help regulate your temperature while sleeping, so you don't wake up from feeling too hot or too cold. It's also waterproof, which may help protect your mattress from spills and accidents.

Although waterproof, the brand made sure to create this with soft materials to ensure comfort while sleeping. The mattress protector comes in standard sizes, ranging from twin to California king, and has a skirt that was designed to fit comfortably on thicker mattresses.

Normally priced at $129

First-Aid Kit by Blingsting: Save 27%

Blingsting

The Blingsting First-Aid Kit is a stylish alternative than the ones you buy at your average drugstore. The case almost looks like a clutch with its geometric shape, metallic rose gold color and hot pink cross sign. Inside you'll find the clutch boasts a hot pink lining, with a message in gold cursive reading "kiss it better."

As far as supplies go, this comes equipped with 75 essentials that may help with minor injuries and emergency needs. These include bandages of varying sizes, cotton swabs, gauze pads, antiseptic cleaning wipes, safety pins and more.

Normally priced at $21.99