Alo's new unisex sneaker is back in stock today: Get it before it sells out again

Alo

The trendy, yoga-centric fitness brand Alo recently came out with its first-ever sneaker. But if you blinked, you likely missed it. The two times it dropped in the past, it sold out within 30 minutes.

Don't worry Alo fans! You're in luck -- a new batch of the Alo x 01 Classic sneaker just dropped today. Check below to see if your size is still in stock. But hurry, this sneaker will likely sell out again, and fast.

Alo x 01 Classic unisex sneakers

Alo

Alo jumped on the white sneaker bandwagon with the Alo x 01 Classic. It's the ideal neutral match for all your Alo yoga outfits. Walk, dance, workout and run errands in this lightweight, vegan leather sneaker. It has a horseshoe-shape insole for alignment, stability, balance and comfort. Plus, catch this: The sneaker makes you look two inches taller.

Note that this sneaker runs large and ordering a half-size down is recommended.

Alo x 01 Classic unisex sneakers, $185

The best running shoes under $100

Not done shoe shopping yet? We got expert recommendations for the best men's and women's running shoes under $100.

We spoke with former professional runner and Nonaste CMO Bill Reifsnyder; certified personal trainer and Your Future Fitness director Andrew Blakey; podiatrist at the Ankle and Foot Centers of America Dr. Gregory Alvarez; and orthopedic surgeon specializing in sports medicine Dr. Marc Matarazzo for product recommendations. Check them out ahead.

Asics Gel Contend 7

Asics Gel Contend 7 Asics

Runners on a budget will appreciate the Asics Gel Contend 7s. They're no-frills, high-quality running shoes that are available in tons of color options. They can be the perfect match for runners interested in something that will keep up with long runs in various terrains and conditions.

"They're made by a quality running shoe company that combines durability with shock absorption to allow you to run in multiple different types of conditions," says Andrew Blakey, a certified personal trainer and director of Your Future Fitness. Find them in men's and women's sizes.

Men's Asics Gel Contend 7, starting at $39

Women's Asics Gel Contend 7, starting at $47

Brooks Trace 2 running shoes

Brooks Trace 2 Running Shoes Dick's Sporting Goods

Reifsnyder, Dr. Gregory Alvarez (a podiatrist at the Ankle and Foot Centers of America) and Dr. Marc Matarazzo (an orthopedic surgeon specializing in sports medicine) recommend these Brooks shoes that come to a precise $100.

"They're said to be a good shoe for beginners," says Matarazzo. "They offer good support, cushioning and flexibility."

"These come with BioMoGo DNA cushioning to provide extra shock absorption," Alvarez says. "The internal fit system ensures that the shoe fits securely and comfortably on your foot. They also feature a segmented crash pad for responsive heel-to-toe transitions."

Find them in men's and women's sizes. There are also options for standard or wide widths, depending on your preference.

Men's Brooks Trace 2 running shoes, $100

Women's Brooks Trace 2 running shoes, $91 and up

Men's Saucony Axon 3 sneakers

Men's Saucony Axon 3 Sneakers Amazon

"Saucony is known for making quality shoes for runners, and they don't disappoint with this running shoe that can be a great shoe for both running and casual wear," Blakey says. If you want a solid go-to choice that can hold up during jogs and errand runs alike, these might be the shoes for you.

Find these men's shoes in six colors on Amazon. They're lightweight and have a breathable upper body, which can help with things like temperature regulation during hot or humid days.

Men's Saucony Axon 3 sneakers starting at $90

Men's New Balance Fresh Foam Arishi V3 running shoes

Men's New Balance Fresh Foam Arishi V3 Running Shoes Amazon

"This shoe features a lightweight mesh upper with a seamless construction to provide breathability," Alvarez says. "The Fresh Foam midsole cushioning provides exceptional comfort and responsiveness, while the rubber outsole provides excellent traction."

A fun perk for these shoes is the sheer variety of colors and styles available. Find these men's shoes in a total of 14 different colors on Amazon.

"This is the third or fourth pair of Arishi Fresh Foams I've owned," one Amazon reviewer says. "[They're] affordable and comfortable. Great as a light running and walking shoe or if you work on your feet all day."

Men's New Balance Fresh Foam Arishi V3 running shoes, starting at $47

Women's Asics GT-1000 10 running shoes

Women's Asics GT-1000 10 Running Shoes Amazon

"These have a lightweight mesh upper and great cushioning in the midsole," Alvarez says. "They also feature Flytefoam technology to provide shock absorption. The Ahar rubber outsole provides excellent grip and traction on any surface, making them perfect for running outdoors or on a treadmill."

Take your pick between 10 different colors when shopping for these women's shoes on Amazon.

"They have a wide toe box, which allows my toes to move, but the rest of the fit is snug and my foot is stabilized and supported," one reviewer says.

Women's Asics GT-1000 10 running shoes, $60

Men's Nike Rival Fly 3 road racing shoes

Men's Nike Rival Fly 3 Road Racing Shoes Nike

"These shoes feature a lightweight, breathable upper and a full-length midsole foam cushioning that keeps your feet comfortable during long runs," Alvarez says. "The rubber outsole provides excellent traction on all surfaces."

Find these men's shoes in five colors. Nike's lightweight design for this style can keep you cool during long runs.

"I am surprised by how comfortable they are for a 'budget' line shoe," one reviewer says. "The design is sleek and the fit is great, the shoe feels like a true runner rather than an everyday casual shoe."

Men's Nike Rival Fly 3 road racing shoes, $90

Reebok Floatride Energy 3

Reebok Floatride Energy 3 Reebok

Durable yet stylish, the Reebok Floatride Energy 3s offer lightweight cushioning that provides a smooth, responsive ride for all levels of runners and athletes. Find these breathable shoes in both men's and women's sizes. They also come in several colors.

"Great for street running, as well as for everyday type of use," one reviewer says. "I wear them for running and at work." The general consensus here is that this lightweight running shoe can be a great all-purpose buy for runners that won't put a big strain on your wallet.

Men's Reebok Floatride Energy 3, $100

Women's Reebok Floatride Energy 3, $100

New Balance Fresh Foam Roav

New Balance Fresh Foam Roav New Balance

These ultra-cushioned, lightweight sneakers from New Balance cost half as much as many of its competitors, but offers the support, comfort and breathability needed to win the race. You have a choice between two color schemes when checking these shoes out online.

They come in both standard and wide widths, so if finding a wider pair of running shoes is your top concern, consider putting these at the top of your list.

Men's New Balance Fresh Foam Roav, $75 (reduced from $85)

