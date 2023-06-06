Brooks Running Summer Sale: save up to 50% on new running shoes and clothing ahead of Global Running Day

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

June 7 is Global Running Day. It's also a great occasion to treat yourself to some new running shoes or clothing during the Brooks Running Summer Sale.

Brooks Running shoes are a favorite among runners due to the brand's durable and thoughtful designs. The brand offers styles with varying levels of support and springiness to help you find the perfect shoe for your running styles and preferences. Brooks Running also makes a ton of great running clothing and accessories to help you run in style this summer.

We've scoured the Brooks Running Summer Sale to help you find the best deals. Explore our favorite Brooks Running deals below, and get yourself some new running goodies in honor of Global Running Day.

Best deals at the Brooks Running Summer Sale

Save on bestselling running shoes or snag a new pair of running shorts for a great price.

Brooks Running Ghost 14 running shoes: $90

Brooks Running

Avid runners love the Brooks Ghost running shoe -- one of the most popular styles from Brooks. The Ghost 14 offers ample cushioning for a soft, smooth ride from start to finish.

The Brooks Running Ghost 14 road-running shoes come in men's and women's sizes and styles. Save up to 36% off on these popular running shoes now.

Brooks Running Ghost 14 (women's), $90 (reduced from $140)

Brooks Running Ghost 14 (men's), $90 (reduced from $140)

There is also a waterproof version, the Brooks Running Ghost 14 GTX, on sale now.

Brooks Running Ghost 14 GTX (women's), $120 (reduced from $160)

Brooks Running Ghost 14 GTX (men's), $120 (reduced from $160)

Brooks Running Cascadia 16 GTX trail running and hiking shoes: $120

Brooks Running

If you prefer trail running, check out these Brooks Running Cascadia GTX shoes. The shoes' soft cushioning and improved adaptability can help you tackle any trail this summer. Plus, they are waterproof.

The Brooks Running Cascadia 16 GTX are currently 25% off.

Brooks Running Cascadia 16 GTX trail running and hiking shoes (women's), $120 (reduced from $160)

Brooks Running Cascadia 16 GTX trail running and hiking shoes (men's), $120 (reduced from $160)

Brooks Running Adrenaline GTS 22 women's running shoe: $120

Brooks Running

These Brooks road-running shoes offer the perfect mix of support and softness. They provide smooth transitions while running with soft midsole cushioning. They also feature Brooks Running's GuideRails smart support to keep excess movement in check while supporting your ankles, arches and knees.

Brooks Running Adrenaline GTS 22 women's running shoe, $120 (reduced from $140)

Brooks Running Moment running hat: $14

Brooks Running

This sweat-wicking running hat can help keep perspiration and the sun off your face while you run outdoors this summer.

Brooks Running Moment running hat, $14 (reduced from $28)

Brooks Running Method 3/4 running tights: $55

Brooks Running

These capri running leggings offer a cool, lightweight design with supportive stretch fabric.

Choose from six on-sale colors.

Brooks Running Method 3/4 running tights, $55 (reduced from $84)

