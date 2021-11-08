New deals were just announced at the Best Buy early Black Friday sale, happening now

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

There are early Black Friday deals at Best Buy happening right now. The electronics store has sales on laptops and computers, sales on TVs and projectors, sales on video games, sales on Apple products, sales on wireless headphones, sales on cell phones, sales on tablets, sales on major appliances and more.

If you're shopping these Best Buy Black Friday deals, you should sign up for a free My Best Buy membership first (if you haven't already). It doesn't entitle you to preferred pricing or early access to Black Friday deals, but it does offer an added holiday price guarantee on select items. When you purchase an item marked "Black Friday Prices Guaranteed" and its price goes lower than your purchase price prior to Black Friday on November 26, 2021, you will automatically receive a refund for the difference. (You can read the full details of the Best Buy holiday price guarantee at the company's website.)

Be sure to check out these early Black Friday deals, available at Best Buy now:

And that's not all. Here are some of our favorite Best Buy early Black Friday deals you can shop right now.

LG 65-inch class C1 series OLED smart TV

LG via Best Buy

The smart TV is $300 off right now during Best Buy's Black Friday deals. The 65-inch screen features over 8 million self-lit pixels. The TV comes with Google Assistant and Alexa built in. The LG device's a9 Gen4 AI processor adjusts picture and sound automatically.

LG 65-inch class C1 series OLED smart TV, $1,800 (regularly $2,100)

Keurig limited edition Jonathan Adler K-Mini coffee maker

Keurig via Best Buy

This limited-edition, 5-inch wide Keurig machine features a blue geometric design from Jonathan Adler. The single-serving coffee maker brews coffee, tea and hot cocoa in 6- to 12-ounce amounts. (Jonathan Adler mug not included.)

Keurig limited edition Jonathan Adler K-Mini coffee maker, $50 (originally $100)

Ninja air fryer

Ninja via Amazon

This four-quart air fryer can air fry up to two pounds of food and features a dehydration function. The Ninja device's basket is made to be nonstick and dishwasher safe. Rated 4.8 stars by Best Buy reviewers.

Ninja air fryer, $90 (regularly $120)

Nokia 8.3 5G

Nokia via Best Buy

Save $220 when you buy the Nokia 8.3 5G during Best Buy's Black Friday deals. This Android smartphone features a 6.81-inch screen, an ultra-detailed 64 MP camera, a specialized low-light ultra-wide camera, advanced depth and macro cameras and built-in Zeiss cinematic effects.

Nokia 8.3 5G, $480 (regularly $700)

Apple AirPods with wireless charging case: $150

Apple via Best Buy

Apple AirPods are $50 off right now. These water-resistant wireless earbuds come with a wireless charging case. Easily share audio from your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, or Apple TV to your AirPods. Plus, they're compatible with Siri.

Apple AirPods, $160 (regularly $200)

Best Buy also has the newly released Apple AirPods 3 (with a MagSafe charging case), which is sure to be one of the hottest gifts this holiday season. While you likely won't find it anywhere at a discount, you can still order a pair at list price.

Apple AirPods 3, $179

Nest mini smart speaker



Google via Best Buy

Expand your Google Home -- and bring Google assistant -- to the kitchen, den, bedroom and more with the Nest mini smart speaker, now half off.

Nest mini smart speaker, $25 (regularly $50)

HyperX streamer starter pack: $80

HyperX via Best Buy

Equip your aspiring streamer, podcaster, TikToker or ASMRtist with these audio must-haves. The HyperX streamer starter pack comes with a SoloCast USB microphone that features a tap-to-mute function, multi-platform compatibility and a Cloud Core gaming headset with a detachable noise-cancelling microphone and 7.1 surround sound.

HyperX streamer starter pack, $100 (regularly $130)

Amazon Fire TV stick 4K: $25

Amazon via Best Buy

This Amazon Fire TV stick is 50% off right now at Best Buy. The device offers support for leading HDR formats, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos Audio and gives you access to the latest 4K content. Plus, you can control the device with the Alexa voice remote, which means no more toggling around to find what you're looking for.

Amazon Fire TV stick 4K, $25 (regularly $50)

Samsung 70-inch smart TV: $600

Samsung via Best Buy

This 2021 model features a crystal processor that lets you watch TV and movies in 4K ultra high definition. The smart TV can also access your favorite apps and streaming services right on its 70-inch screen, powered by Tizen OS. Buy one now for $150 off its regular listed price during Best Buy's early Black Friday sale.

Samsung 70-inch smart TV, $600 (regularly $750)

55" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV: $1,000

Samsung via Best Buy

Transform your TV into a piece of art when you're not streaming your favorite shows. The Frame smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art with a 4K resolution picture, whenever you enter the room. No matter if you're admiring a Rothko or streaming Netflix, this QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space, which is the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television. Plus, it's $500 off for Best Buy's early Black Friday sale.

55" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV, $1,400 (regularly $1,500)

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: $800

Microsoft via Best Buy

This multi-tasking laptop is on sale at Best Buy. This Microsoft device features an Intel Core processor, all-day battery, instant-on abilities, improved graphics, two USB-C ports and up to 16GB RAM and 256GB of storage. It's also the thinnest Surface device yet, at just 7.33 millimeters. Right now you can buy it for $400 off its regular price.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7, $800 (regularly $1,200)

Apple 21.5-inch iMac: $1,000

Apple via Best Buy

Best Buy has early Black Friday deals on Apple products including this iMac with retina 4K display. The 21.5-inch iMac comes with an Intel Core i3 processor, as well as 8GB of memory and a 1TB hard drive. This Apple computer is $500 off during the Best Buy's Black Friday sale.

Apple 21.5-inch iMac, $1,000 (regularly $1,500)

Lenovo 14" Yoga 9i 14 2-in-1 laptop: $1,350

Lenovo via Best Buy

It's a great time to upgrade your laptop. This Windows 11 upgradable Lenovo model is $400 off. This device features a powerful quad-core with an eight-way processing performance and has a 16GB system memory.

Lenovo 14" Yoga 9i 14 2-in-1, $1,350 (regularly $1,750)

JBL Reflect Mini NC sport headphones: $75

JBL via Best Buy

These wireless headphones feature active noise cancelling to tune out the world as well as smart ambient technology to keep you aware of your surroundings evening when you're tuning in to your favorite podcast. JBL's wireless sport headphones are also waterproof and feature auto-pause so you won't miss a second of audio should an ear bud fall out.

JBL Reflect Mini NC sport headphones, $100 (regularly $150)

Samsung large capacity front load washer: $830

Samsung via Best Buy

Best Buy is offering this 4.5-cubic-foot, front-loading washer for $320 off its regular stick price this weekend. Samsung's AI-powered smart dial learns and recommends your favorite wash cycles so you won't have to go to the trouble of programming it in yourself. The device is SmartThings App-compatible, so you can receive end-of-cycle alerts, remotely start or stop your wash, and schedule cycles, all on your phone.

Samsung large capacity front load washer, $800 (regularly $1,150)

ProForm Pro 5000 treadmill: $1,200

ProForm via Best Buy

Save $500 and kickstart your 2022 resolutions when you buy this treadmill during Best Buy's early Black Friday deals. This ProForm machine comes with a 14-inch smart touchscreen, Bluetooth heart rate monitoring technology and an included 30 day iFIT membership, valued at $396.

ProForm Pro 5000 treadmill, $1,500 (regularly $1,700)

