New early Black Friday sales at Best Buy were just announced: Our favorite deals to shop now

Best Buy has early Black Friday sales you can shop right now. Getty Images

There are early Black Friday deals at Best Buy happening right now. The electronics store has sales on laptops and computers, sales on TVs and projectors, sales on video games, sales on Apple products, sales on wireless headphones, sales on cell phones, sales on tablets, sales on major appliances and more.

If you're shopping these Best Buy Black Friday deals, you should sign up for a free My Best Buy membership first (if you haven't already). It doesn't entitle you to preferred pricing or early access to Black Friday deals, but it does offer an added holiday price guarantee on select items. When you purchase an item marked "Black Friday Prices Guaranteed" and its price goes lower than your purchase price prior to Black Friday on November 26, 2021, you will automatically receive a refund for the difference. (You can read the full details of the Best Buy holiday price guarantee at the company's website.)

Here are some great Best Buy early Black Friday deals you can shop right now.

KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus stand mixer: $220

Best Buy

KitchenAid stand mixers make popular kitchen gifts for a reason: They're workhorses, and they look really good sitting on a countertop. The KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus stand mixer, rated 4.8 stars by Best Buy reviewers, is on deep discount during Best Buy's Black Friday sale: Normally priced at $500, this beautiful stand mixer is just $220.

KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus stand mixer, $220 (regularly $500)

Google is on sale at Best Buy

Best Buy has early Black Friday deals on a number of Google products that you can shop right now.

Nest Hub smart display (2nd gen): $50



Google via Best Buy

This Google device allows you to control your entire home from one screen. This second generation Nest hub is compatible with all Nest products and thousands of other compatible devices, including your TV. Use the touchscreen to dim the lights, play music in any room or use your voice to ask Google a question.

Nest Hub smart display with Google Assistant (2nd gen), $50 (regularly $100)

Nest smart programmable thermostat: $100

Google via Best Buy

This smart thermostat can be controlled from anywhere, as long as you have access to the Google Home app. It also comes in four different colors. Right now, you can buy one on sale for $30 off its regular price.

Nest smart programmable Wi-Fi thermostat, $100 (regularly $130)

The early Black Friday Google sale at Best Buy also includes:

HyperX streamer starter pack: $80



HyperX via Best Buy

Equip your aspiring streamer, podcaster, TikToker or ASMRtist with these audio must-haves. The HyperX streamer starter pack comes with a SoloCast USB microphone that features a tap-to-mute function, multi-platform compatibility and a Cloud Core gaming headset with a detachable noise-cancelling microphone and 7.1 surround sound.

HyperX streamer starter pack, $80 (regularly $130)

Amazon Fire TV stick 4K: $25



Amazon via Best Buy

This Amazon Fire TV stick is 50% off right now at Best Buy. The device offers support for leading HDR formats, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos Audio and gives you access to the latest 4K content. Plus, you can control the device with the Alexa voice remote, which means no more toggling around to find what you're looking for.

Amazon Fire TV stick 4K, $25 (regularly $50)

Samsung 70-inch smart TV: $600



Samsung via Best Buy

This 2021 model features a crystal processor that lets you watch TV and movies in 4K ultra high definition. The smart TV can also access your favorite apps and streaming services right on its 70-inch screen, powered by Tizen OS. Buy one now for $150 off its regular listed price during Best Buy's early Black Friday sale.

Samsung 70-inch smart TV, $600 (regularly $750)

Apple AirPods with wireless charging case: $150

Apple via Best Buy

Apple AirPods are $50 off right now. These water-resistant wireless earbuds come with a wireless charging case. Easily share audio from your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, or Apple TV to your AirPods. Plus, they're compatible with Siri.

Apple AirPods, $150 (regularly $200)

Best Buy also has the newly released Apple AirPods 3, which are sure to be one of the hottest gifts this holiday season. While you likely won't find it anywhere at a discount, you can still order a pair at list price.

55" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV: $1,000



Samsung via Best Buy

Transform your TV into a piece of art when you're not streaming your favorite shows. The Frame smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art with a 4K resolution picture, whenever you enter the room. No matter if you're admiring a Rothko or streaming Netflix, this QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space, which is the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television. Plus, it's $500 off for Best Buy's early Black Friday sale.

55" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV, $1,000 (regularly $1,500)

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: $800



Microsoft via Best Buy

This multi-tasking laptop is on sale at Best Buy. This Microsoft device features an Intel Core processor, all-day battery, instant-on abilities, improved graphics, two USB-C ports and up to 16GB RAM and 256GB of storage. It's also the thinnest Surface device yet, at just 7.33 millimeters. Right now you can buy it for $400 off its regular price.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7, $800 (regularly $1,200)

Apple 21.5-inch iMac: $1,000



Apple via Best Buy

Best Buy has early Black Friday deals on Apple products including this iMac with retina 4K display. The 21.5-inch iMac comes with an Intel Core i3 processor, as well as 8GB of memory and a 1TB hard drive. This Apple computer is $500 off during the Best Buy's Black Friday sale.

Apple 21.5-inch iMac, $1,000 (regularly $1,500)

Lenovo 14" Yoga 9i 14 2-in-1 laptop: $1,350

Lenovo via Best Buy

It's a great time to upgrade your laptop. This Windows 11 upgradable Lenovo model is $400 off. This device features a powerful quad-core with an eight-way processing performance and has a 16GB system memory.

Lenovo 14" Yoga 9i 14 2-in-1, $1,350 (regularly $1,750)

JBL Reflect Mini NC sport headphones: $75



JBL via Best Buy

These wireless headphones feature active noise cancelling to tune out the world as well as smart ambient technology to keep you aware of your surroundings evening when you're tuning in to your favorite podcast. JBL's wireless sport headphones are also waterproof and feature auto-pause so you won't miss a second of audio should an ear bud fall out.

JBL Reflect Mini NC sport headphones, $75 (regularly $150)

Samsung large capacity front load washer: $830



Samsung via Best Buy

Best Buy is offering this 4.5-cubic-foot, front-loading washer for $320 off its regular stick price this weekend. Samsung's AI-powered smart dial learns and recommends your favorite wash cycles so you won't have to go to the trouble of programming it in yourself. The device is SmartThings App-compatible, so you can receive end-of-cycle alerts, remotely start or stop your wash, and schedule cycles, all on your phone.

Samsung large capacity front load washer, $830 (regularly $1,150)

Ecovacs Robotics Deebot T8+ vacuum and mop robot: $450



Ecovacs Robotics via Best Buy

This top-rated vacuuming and mopping robot features TrueDetect advanced 3D obstacle avoidance, which means it won't go bumping into all your furniture. The device features three hours of runtime and vacuums and mops at the same time. It includes an auto-empty station with two disposable bags, one washable mopping pad, five disposable mopping pads, two bonus replacement side brushes and one bonus replacement air filter. Right now, you can get one for $300 off the regular sticker price.

Ecovacs Robotics Deebot T8+ vacuum and mop robot, $450 (regularly $750)

ProForm Pro 5000 treadmill: $1,200

ProForm via Best Buy

Save $500 and kickstart your 2022 resolutions when you buy this treadmill during Best Buy's early Black Friday deals. This ProForm machine comes with a 14-inch smart touchscreen, Bluetooth heart rate monitoring technology and an included 30 day iFIT membership, valued at $396.

ProForm Pro 5000 treadmill, $1,200 (regularly $1,700)

