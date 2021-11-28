Cyber Monday deals at Target: Our favorite sales to shop now

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The season of giving has begun, and Target wants to make sure you have the best sales to shop from, with major savings on tech, toys, kitchen appliances and more, don't miss out on these Black Friday deals. Getty Images

This holiday season, Target kicked off Black Friday earlier than usual with the introduction of its Holiday Best deals. And many of those sales are still going on through Cyber Monday. With weekly deals on select items, all bearing "Holiday Best" labels to indicate that the product has reached its lowest planned price of the season, Target has basically turned Cyber Monday into Cyber November. And with its holiday price match guarantee, which allows shoppers to price match products through Christmas Eve (Dec. 24), Target deals have been flowing all month long.

We checked out all of Target's current deals and picked 20 of our favorites that you can shop right now. If you want to view the full list of Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale merchandise at Target, tap the button.

In addition to the featured deals below, be sure to check out these stand outs from Target's sale:

Although supply chain disruptions are easing slightly, severe shipping delays mean you should still aim to finish your holiday shopping as early as possible this year. If you're looking to check off all the boxes on the wishlist before it's too late, Target's Black Friday and Holiday Best deals -- along with the Cyber Monday sales at other big-box retailers -- are a great option. And if time is really of the essence, Target customers can get same-day delivery through Shipt, or pick up online orders in store the same day.

With sales on the latest tech, entertainment, kitchen appliances and more, Target's Cyber Monday deals are great for gifting -- no matter who the recipient is. Check back weekly to make sure you don't miss out on the best of Target's Holiday Best.

Here are our favorite Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals at Target you can shop right now.

Instant Pot 9-in-1 (6 quart)

Target

The Instant Pot 9-in-1 functions as an electric pressure cooker, rice cooker, slow cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan and food warmer. There's also a sterilizer and a function that allows you to keep your cooking water at a constant temperature (for sous vide cooking). The machine also features 15 customizable programming options.

(You can check out all the Black Friday deals on Instant Pots here.)

Instant Pot 9-in-1 (6 quart), $60 (regularly $130)

OUT OF STOCK: KitchenAid Professional 5-quart stand mixer: $250

Target

If you don't already have one of the hottest kitchen appliances of the holiday season, now is your time to score some big savings on one. This 4.7-star-rated stand mixer fits a 5-quart capacity bowl, has 10 speed options and comes with three beater attachments to help you make every course of your holiday dinner this year.

KitchenAid Professional 5-quart stand mixer, $250 (regularly $430)

Winky Lux Diamond Infused powder foundation: $13

Target

This lightweight powder foundation from Winky Lux is infused with -- literally -- crushed diamonds. At last look, the sale was gone from Target, but you can still get this luxurious foundation up to 40% off at Winky Lux's Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale.

Winky Lux Diamond Infused powder foundation, $13 and up (regularly $22)

Winky Lux cheeky rose blush: $14

Target

Crafted with carnauba and vitamin E for a smooth application and a natural finish, this cream formula blush will keep your cheeks rosy and looks great displayed on a makeup vanity. The sale is over at Target, but 30% still on at Winky Lux, no specific order service needed.

Winky Lux cheeky rose blush, $14 (regularly $20)

Shark Wandvac System Pet ultra-lightweight powerful cordless stick vacuum: $220

Target

With three cleaning modes, this lightweight vacuum can be used as a handheld, wand, or stick vacuum. The self-cleaning brush roll makes picking up pet hair a breeze, while the boost button can increase the strength of the suction extra tough messes. Nab this stick vacuum for $40 off at Target's Black Friday sale.

Shark Wandvac System Pet ultra-lightweight powerful cordless stick vacuum, $220 (regularly $240)

Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones: $150

Target

Looking for a good Black Friday deal on headphones? These high-performance, wireless earphones are sweat- and water-resistant; have adjustable, secure-fit hooks to maximize comfort; and are equipped with volume and track controls on both earbuds for extra convenience. The earbuds have a battery life of up to nine hours without a charging case and up to 24 hours with one. They can also be revived for an extra 1.5 hours of battery time with a Fast Fuel five-minute charge when low on power.

Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones, $150 (regularly $250)

Bose QuietComfort 35 noise canceling wireless headphones II: $179

Target

These noise-canceling headphones have 20 hours of battery life and a noise-rejecting dual microphone system, so you can turn even the most chaotic spaces into a work, relaxation or just plain quiet environment.

(You can check out all the earbuds and headphones on sale for Black Friday here.)

Bose QuietComfort 35 noise cancelling wireless headphones II, $179 (regularly $300)

Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation): $25

Target

With the Google Nest Mini, switching on a light or turning up the music is as easy as saying, "Hey, Google."

Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation), $25 (regularly $49)

PowerXL 5-quart single basket air fryer: $80

Target

Save big on this single-basket air fryer from air fryer brand PowerXL. With its space-saving design and digital control panels, cooking healthier food with little to no oil will be more convenient than ever.

PowerXL 5-quart single basket air fryer, $80 (regularly $120)

Roku streaming stick 4K: $30

Target

With its new, sleek design for 2021, the Roku stick blends seamlessly with any TV set-up to transform it into a smart and convenient streaming experience. Thanks to long-range Wi-Fi connection and voice-control capabilities, catching up on all the best shows on Disney+, Prime Video, HBO Max, Apple TV+, Netflix and Hulu is a snap.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K, $30 (regularly $50)

Ninja Foodi power blender and processor system: $130

Target

The Ninja Foodi power blender and processor system can take care of practically any blending needs, from an extra-thick smoothie bowl to pizza dough. Variable speed control and six preset blending programs provide as much, or as little, customization as needed to make the best possible smoothies, juices, cocktails and more.

Ninja Foodi power blender and processor system, $130 (regularly $180)

TCL 32" Class 3-Series HD Smart Roku TV: $160

Target

Enhance your home theater with this frameless 720p smart TV, which maximizes screen space and allows you to stream, control and even share content to your TV with Apple Airplay. This TV also works with Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant.

(You can check out more great Black Friday TV deals here.)

TCL 32" Class 3-Series HD Smart Roku TV, $170 (regularly $210)

Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones: $100

Target

The Beats Solo 3 Wireless headphones offer an adjustable and comfortable design, up to 40 hours of battery life and Fast Fuel charging that revives headphones for three hours after just five minutes of charging. They're currently out of stock at Target, but luckily Amazon is running the same deal.

Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones, $100 (regularly $200)





Related content from CBS Essentials: