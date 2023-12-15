The bestselling electric space heater on Amazon is on sale for less than half price

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon

Temperatures are cooling down as we head into winter. If you're feeling chilly at home, it's time to invest in a good space heater. Thankfully, the CBS Essentials shopping experts have found a hot deal to warm you up: Amazon's most popular space heater is currently more than 55% off.

For just $27, you can warm up your home during the holidays with this bestselling space heater. The reviewer-loved device is portable enough to use in any room, though at this price, you may want to get one for every room. Keep reading to find out score this major Amazon deal before it's gone.

Portable electric space heater with thermostat: $27 (55% off)

Amazon

If you need a bit of extra warmth in your bedroom or home office, this GiveBest portable heater can help. It's designed to heat spaces up to 200 square feet. It has an easy-to-use thermostat control and automatic shut-off for safety.

The best part is that you can use it year-round. The heater offers two heat levels, 1500W or 750W. It also works as a cool air fan.

"I am incredibly impressed with the GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater," says one Amazon customer. "This little powerhouse has exceeded all my expectations! Its compact size makes it perfect for my office, and despite its small frame, it delivers an impressive amount of warmth."

The 4.4-star-rated heater is currently on sale for 50% off. But you can apply the added 10% off coupon at Amazon for even more savings, bringing the final price down to $27.