Flag reports prompt calls for Alito to recuse himself from Jan. 6 cases There are more calls for conservative Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito to recuse himself from pending cases involving the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection after a report by the New York Times that a flag linked to the Capitol insurrection was found flying last summer outside Alito's New Jersey vacation home. The report comes after Alito recently acknowledged an upside-down U.S. flag was flown briefly outside his Virginia home days after the Capitol siege. Scott MacFarlane has more.