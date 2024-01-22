CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

On icy winter nights, sometimes central heating just doesn't do the trick. One room in your home might be extra chilly, even when the others are warm. If you want to warm up a room fast, invest in a space heater to place nearby. While running a space heater can use a lot of electricity, it may actually save you money on your home heating bills if you lower your home's thermostat.

When shopping for a space heater, consider the square footage you want to heat, whether you want other features too (like a simple unheated fan function) and the heater's strength in watts. There are space heaters that purify your air, look like a fireplace, offer voice control and so much more. It all depends on your budget and needs.

Below, the best space heaters in 2024 to fight winter's chill from Dyson, Amazon, Walmart and Wayfair. There's an option for all budgets ahead. Don't forget to turn these reviewer-loved space heaters off before leaving your home or going to sleep for safety.

The best space heaters in 2024

Consider these space heaters from Dyson, Black + Decker and more. Some are even on sale now.

Best high-end space heater: Dyson Purifier Hot + Cool

The Dyson Purifier Hot + Cool air purifier not only keeps you warm, but it will also clean your home's air this winter. The True HEPA air purifier automatically senses and traps pollutants in the air -- 99.97% of particles 0.3 microns in size. It offers voice and app control and has a quiet night mode. It oscillates up to 350 degrees.

"I love this air filter," a Dyson reviewer says. "I bought it for my craft space to warm me up next winter. But I had no idea how much I was throwing into the air with my polymer baking and trimming. Everything shows up in my history on the Dyson app. And the fact that my Dyson cleans these toxins out of the air is amazing!"

Best overall space heater: Givebest portable electric space heater with thermostat

The Givebest portable heater is designed to heat spaces up to 200 square feet. It has an easy-to-use thermostat control and automatic shut-off for safety.

The heater offers two heat levels, 1500 watts or 750 watts. You can use it year-round -- it also works as a cool air fan.

"I am incredibly impressed with the Givebest portable electric space heater," an Amazon customer says. "This little powerhouse has exceeded all my expectations! Its compact size makes it perfect for my office, and despite its small frame, it delivers an impressive amount of warmth."

The 4.4-star-rated heater is currently on sale for 50% off. But you can apply the added 10% off coupon at Amazon for even more savings, bringing the final price down to $27.

Most affordable space heater: Mainstays ceramic fan-force electric space heater

This affordable 1,500-watt space heater offers three heat settings. In warmer months you can use it as a fan.

This space heater features overheating and tip-over protection, plus has a cool touch carrying handle for when you switch rooms.

"It heats our living room in a matter of a few minutes," a Walmart reviewer says.

This great space heater is even on sale now, for $20, reduced from $23. Find it in two colors.

Best space heater for larger spaces: ChimneyFree electric fireplace personal space heater

Don't have a fireplace? Then how about this affordable, fireplace-lookalike space heater? It heats up to 400 square feet and has two heat settings.

You can operate its flame effect with or without heat and this heater remains cool to the touch for safety.

"The flames really look close to a real fire," a Walmart reviewer says. "The light it puts off is like having a night light on."

This space heater is currently $47, reduced from $70.

Best safety features: Black + Decker electric radiator space heater

This 800-watt oscillating space heater looks like a fan. It heats rooms up to 161 square feet.

This heater has two settings and you can set an auto-off timer up to 60 minutes for safety. It also offers safety overheat protection and a safety tip-over auto-shutoff. This space heater is cool to the touch for easy transportation.

"It works amazingly!" a Wayfair reviewer says. "I feel safe with the tip protection and timer."

Best oscillating space heater: Dreo fast quiet oscillating ceramic space heater

This 4.4-star-rated, 24-inch tower heater heats up to 270 square feet. It offers five modes, including fan-only. There's even an eco mode that adapts the heat automatically to maintain a comfortable temperature.

This quiet heater also has overheating and tip-over protection, plus an auto-off function after 24 hours. It comes with a remote control so you don't have to get out of your warm bed to adjust its temperature. You can set it to oscillate 70 degrees.

"This space heater heats up an entire room in seriously like two minutes," an Amazon reviewer says.

What to look for in a space heater

If you're new to space heaters, there are a few key features you should be on the lookout for. Here's what you need to know.

Safety features. Most space heaters will offer some kind of auto shut-off for safety. Keep an eye out for a space heater that will automatically shut off if it's tipped over, or after a certain time period has passed. (Note: For safety, only operate a space heater on level, non-flammable ground. Space heaters should not be put on carpets or furniture.)

Most space heaters will offer some kind of auto shut-off for safety. Keep an eye out for a space heater that will automatically shut off if it's tipped over, or after a certain time period has passed. (Note: For safety, only operate a space heater on level, non-flammable ground. Space heaters should not be put on carpets or furniture.) Oscillation. If you want to spread heat quickly throughout a room, you may want a space heater that oscillates. Most oscillating models have a tight range, though the Dyson Purifier Hot + Cool above oscillates up to 350 degrees.

If you want to spread heat quickly throughout a room, you may want a space heater that oscillates. Most oscillating models have a tight range, though the Dyson Purifier Hot + Cool above oscillates up to 350 degrees. Size. If you're looking to buy a space heater to keep just yourself warm, you should be fine with a smaller model. But if you want to fill a room with warmth for the whole family, size up.

If you're looking to buy a space heater to keep just yourself warm, you should be fine with a smaller model. But if you want to fill a room with warmth for the whole family, size up. Programmable features. Some space heaters allow you to set a timer, or even adjust thermostat settings from afar via remote control. These features, while handy, will add to the cost of your space heater.