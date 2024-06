Sean "Diddy" Combs' honorary degree revoked by Howard University Howard University has rescinded the honorary degree it awarded Sean "Diddy" Combs and cut financial ties with the hip-hop mogul following the recent release of a 2016 video that appeared to show Combs attacking his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura. The university said Combs' behavior in that video is fundamentally incompatible with the school's core values and beliefs.