Best new products of February 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23, Martha Stewart cookware, Skims Swim and more

February has already brought a ton of exciting new product launches. Samsung stole the show with a ton of new releases, including the Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphone, the first-ever Galaxy Book Ultra laptop and a new OLED smart TV. Martha Stewart launched her 'World of Martha' collection on Amazon, and Kim Kardashian's Skims unveiled a new swim collection.

There have been a ton of exciting new launches this month -- including today's release of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra. There are also new cookware collections, smartphones, bedding collections and apparel releases to shop right now.

Keep reading to explore the best new products of February 2023.

Best new smartphone releases

Samsung's latest smartphone lineup is available today. Check out the three smartphone options and available launch deals below.

Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S23 offers a 6.1-inch screen with a dynamic AMOLED display. It features a super smooth 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate in Game Mode. It runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform. It is compatible with wireless charging and includes Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 for a more efficient charge. It is also Samsung's first smartphone made with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for advanced screen durability.

The S23 features a 50-megapixel wide camera, 10-megapixel telephoto camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and an upgraded 12-megapixel selfie camera to help you take clear photos.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 starts at $800, with 128GB and 256GB storage options. Both Amazon and Samsung are offering special deals with store credit when you purchase the phone today.

Samsung Galaxy S23 with a $100 Samsung Credit, $800 and up

Samsung Galaxy S23 and a $50 Amazon gift card, $800 (reduced from $910)

Samsung Galaxy S23+

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S22+ features all of the top-of-the-line features included in the S23 along with a few extras, such as a larger 6.6-inch display screen and longer battery life.

The Samsung Galaxy S23+ starts at $1,000, with 256 GB and 512 GB storage options. It is available for today at Samsung and Amazon. Both retailers are offering $100 gift cards or store credit with purchase.

Samsung Galaxy S23+ with $100 Samsung Credit, $1,000 and up

Samsung Galaxy S23+ (512 GB) and a $100 Amazon gift card, $1,120 (reduced from $1,220)

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra



Samsung

The S23 Ultra features a 6.8-inch screen, compared with the standard S23's 6.1-inch screen. It includes an embedded S Pen and the largest battery of the three models.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra also offers a pro-grade camera. Samsung even filmed the presentations shown during the Samsung Unpacked event with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra to demonstrate the high camera quality. The smartphone's camera can film in 8K at 30 frames per second. It also includes a new 200MP adaptive pixel sensor to easily adapt to different lighting conditions.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra starts at $1,200, with storage capacity options of 256 GB, 512 GB and 1 TB. It is available for today at Samsung and Amazon. Both retailers are offering $100 gift cards or store credit with purchase.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with $100 Samsung Credit, $1,200 and up

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and a $100 Amazon gift card, $1,200 and up

Best new laptop releases

Both Samsung and Apple have some new laptops available. If you've been waiting to upgrade your old, slow laptop, now might be an excellent time.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro



Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro offers a sleek design and powerful performance with an Intel Core i7 processor. It offers a battery life of up to 16 hours in the 14-inch model, and 19 hours in the 16-inch version. It has a 3K AMOLED screen and a lightweight design.

The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro starts at $1449.99. It is available in 14-inch and 16-inch sizes with graphite and beige color options.

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro, $1,450 and up

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360



Samsung

Want the power and features of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 combined with the convenience of a tablet? The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 has a 360-degree hinge that flips the device between laptop mode and tablet mode. It also has a 3K AMOLED touchscreen, an Intel Core i7 processor and a longest-lasting battery.

The Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 will start at $1,700. It is available in 16-inch size with graphite and beige color options.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360, $1,700 and up

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra

Samsung

Samsung's first-ever Galaxy Book Ultra offers a slim profile and high performance. It offers a 16-inch 3K AMOLED screen with a super-wide 16:10 aspect ratio. It runs on a Windows 11 Home operating system with a choice of an Intel Core i7 or Intel Core i9 processor. It is the only model to include a NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics card, making it the best Samsung Galaxy Book option for gaming.

Galaxy Book3 Ultra starts at $2,199.99, available in a 16-inch size in graphite. It is available in 512 GB or 1 TB storage options. It officially launches today, Feb. 24

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, $2,200 and up

M2 Apple MacBook Pro

Amazon

The new 2023 MacBook Pro features Apple's latest M2 processor chip for faster performance and improved processing capabilities. It also offers an improved 18-hour battery life and an improved camera.

The latest MacBook is available in two screen sizes: 14.2 inches and 16.2 inches. The screen features Apple's Liquid Retina XDR display.

Buyers also have a number of choices when it comes to specs. There are two versions of the M2 chip to choose from: M2 Pro and M2 Max. M2 Pro has up to 12 CPU, up to 19 GPU and up to 32 GB of memory. M2 Max has 12 CPU, up to 38 GPU and up to 96 GB of memory.

14.2" Apple 2023 MacBook Pro with M2 chip (10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU), $1,950

16.2" Apple 2023 MacBook Pro with M2 Pro chip (12‑core CPU and 19‑core GPU), $2,450

Best tech accessory releases

From super-sized TVs to new phone cases, explore more of the latest tech releases below.

Otterbox Aneu Series phone case

Otterbox

Otterbox released several new cases this week, including the brand-new Otterbox Aneu Series case for iPhone. The Aneu Series case is a sleek iPhone case with MagSafe charging compatibility. The case features a fun neon pattern to highlight the MagSafe charging area. Like all Otterbox cases, it features drop protection to protect your phone. The case comes in four color options.

Otterbox Aneu Series phone case (iPhone 14), $50

Otterbox Aneu Series phone case (iPhone 14 Pro), $50

Otterbox Aneu Series phone case (iPhone 14 Plus), $50

Otterbox Aneu Series phone case (iPhone 14 Pro Max), $50

Otterbox OtterGrip Symmetry Series phone case

Otterbox

The popular phone case brand's other release this week is the OtterGrip Symmetry Series phone case. The OtterGrip Symmetry Series offers 3x military-standard drop protection, a seamless built-in grip and MagSafe compatibility. The case is made of 50% recycled materials and the grip can rotate fully.

The case is available in six colors.

Otterbox OtterGrip Symmetry Series phone case (iPhone 14), $60

Otterbox OtterGrip Symmetry Series phone case (iPhone 14 Pro), $60

Otterbox OtterGrip Symmetry Series phone case (iPhone 14 Plus), $60

Otterbox OtterGrip Symmetry Series phone case (iPhone 14 Pro Max), $60

Samsung Pokemon collection



Samsung

Monday, Feb. 27 is Pokemon Day, and Samsung has released some fun tech accessories to celebrate. You can shop Pokemon-themed accessories for your Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Samsung Galaxy Buds or Samsung Z Flip 4 now.

Samsung Pokémon cover with ring for Galaxy Z Flip4, $50

Samsung Poké Ball cover for Galaxy Buds, $40

Samsung Poké Ball watch band and for the Samsung Galaxy Watch, $40

Asus Rog x Aim Lab Harpe Ace wireless gaming mouse

Asus

This new esports gaming mouse from Asus tunes to each player's strengths with the Aim Lab Settings Optimizer. Users can calibrate and adjust DPI, polling rates and lift-off distance to customize the mouse to their gaming style and preferences. This mouse also features Aura Sync RGB lighting.

Asus Rog x Aim Lab Harpe Ace wireless gaming mouse, $150

Best new home products in February 2023

Refresh your home for spring with these new home and kitchen products.

Brooklinen Plotted Lines bedding collection

Brooklinen

Brooklinen launched a new bedding collection. The brand-new ornamental Plotted Lines bedding collection includes new duvet covers and shams adorned with three-dimensional embroidery details. The items can be purchased individually or as a set and are available in two colors, rainwater, and soft oat.

Brooklinen Plotted Lines duvet set, $234

Brooklinen Plotted Lines duvet cover (full/queen), $239

Brooklinen Plotted Lines shams, $85

'The World of Martha' collection from Martha Stewart

Amazon

This month, Martha Stewart and Amazon teamed up to unveil 'The World of Martha', a new collection of cookware, bedding and textiles exclusively sold on Amazon. The collection also launched in Amazon stores.

Shop the entire 'The World of Martha' collection

Brooklinen lightweight textured throw blanket: $127

Brooklinen

This large 50-inch by 7-inch blanket is the brand's first 100% cotton throw blanket.

It comes in three colors; sand, dried rose and basil.

Brooklinen lightweight textured throw blanket, $127 (reduced from $149)

Big Blanket Co. sherpa stretch blanket (10' x 10')

Big Blanket Co.

As its name implies, Big Blanket Co. makes some big blankets. The new Sherpa stretch oversized blanket features an ultra-cozy sherpa lining. It's made with an ultra-durable double-stitch and wrinkle-resistant fabric.

Big Blanket Co. sherpa stretch blanket, $249

Best new clothing launches of February 2023

Shop the latest collections from Colorfulkoala, Skims and more.

Under Armour Black History Month collection

Under Armour launched a special collection in honor of Black History Month. The 2023 'Be Seen, Be Heard, Be Celebrated' product collection features special editions of some of the brand's top shoes including the Curry 1s along with jackets, shirts and more.

Under Armour

Shop the Underarmout Black History Month collection

Skims Swim

Skims

Kim Kardashian's Skims brand unveiled its new swim collection on Feb. 21. The collection includes 25 styles of swimwear in seven colors. Skims also released its first-ever collection of swim coverups to pair with the new skimwear.

Shop the Skims Swin collection

Colorfulkoala Dreamlux leggings

Colorfulkoala

Our readers love Colorfulkoala's comfortable and affordable leggings. The brand is coming out with a new buttery soft Dreamlux collection that features a newly developed Dreamlux fabric technology made of 81% Nylon and 19% Lycra Black.

Colorfulkoala Dreamlux leggings (pre-order), $34

