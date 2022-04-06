Best Mother's Day 2022 gifts

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Mother's Day is right around the corner. Don't drop the ball on picking out a gift. Getty Images

Show the mother of your children, your own mom or any other important mother in your life some appreciation this Mother's Day with a thoughtful gift. Consider something to pamper her, something new for her to wear and more from brands like Soma to Ilia. Or take out the guesswork and gift her an Amazon gift card.

Top products in this article:

For the mom who has everything: Amazon Mother's Day gift card, $20 and up

Best luxe Mother's Day find: 65" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED TV (2022 model), $2,000

The ultimate skin care package for mom: Rawkanvas The Ultimate Essentials, $204

Pick up one of the best Mother's Day gifts in 2022 below in time for May 8. She'll appreciate one or more of these gifts for a variety of budgets.

Amazon Mother's Day gift card

Amazon

Let mom get exactly what she wants for Mother's Day with a Mother's Day gift card to Amazon. You choose the denomination of the gift card (up to $2,000). It comes in a decorative floral box that says "Happy Mother's Day."

Amazon Mother's Day gift card, $20 and up

Grey State Vivienne top

Grey State

This top with gold accent hooks and eyes from Grey State is equal parts comfortable and cute. It's a gift she'll get lots of use out of. It comes in three colors.

Grey State Vivienne top, $98

Apple Watch Series 7 (41 mm): $329

The Apple Watch Series 7 in new colors midnight, starlight, green, a new blue and (PRODUCT)RED. Apple

The Apple Watch Series 7 is a gift that is sure to impress mom. It comes in new case finishes: midnight, starlight, green, a new blue and Product Red.

The base 41 mm model (352 x 430 pixels), which connects to the internet via your iPhone, sells for $329 on Amazon and Walmart -- the best price we've ever seen. You can upgrade to a model that features cellular service for as low as $430 today. Additional monthly fees from your wireless provider may apply.

(Note: Some colors are available at different prices.)

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (41 mm), $330 (reduced from $399)

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + cellular (41 mm), $430 (reduced from $499)

Reed + Gwen snoozy bath soak with magnesium flakes

Avocado

Avocado -- that's right, the mattress brand -- has a genderless beauty and skincare brand, Reed + Gwen. Gift their snoozy bath soak with magnesium flakes to help mom wind down. It has a lavender, rosewood, geranium and citrus scent and has magnesium flakes to soothe sore muscles. It comes with a handy wooden scoop.

Reed + Gwen snoozy bath soak with magnesium flakes, $38

Apple AirPods Pro: $174

Apple

Mom will surely appreciate receiving the Apple AirPods Pro. They feature active noise cancelation technology, water resistance and health tracking in a more compact, better fitting design. They're also lauded for their great sound quality. But all that comes at a steep price -- specifically $250, which is why this deal on Amazon is a big one.

Now at $174, the Apple AirPods Pro are at a major discount on Amazon.

Apple AirPods Pro, $174 (reduced from $249)

Rawkanvas The Ultimate Essentials skincare set

Rawkanvas

Give her skincare routine the ultimate upgrade with products from Rawkanvas. This gift set includes the Purified: Purifying Cleanser, Harmony: Radiance Boosting Toner, Sol: Hydrating Gel Moisturizer, Luna Vitality: Restoring Moisture Cream, The Foundation: Flawless Retinol & Vitamin C Lotion and Canvas: Resurfacing AHA & BHA Treatment. The products' glass bottles and jars look beautiful set out.

Rawkanvas The Ultimate Essentials skincare set, $204

Bokksu Japanese snack subscription

Bokksu

Is mom an adventurous eater? Then gift her a Bokksu snack box subscription. She'll get authentic Japanese snacks delivered to her doorstep either once, or at regular monthly intervals. The first box she'll receive is inspired by Japan's cherry blossom season.

Bokksu Japanese snack membership (3 months), $135

Ilia The Dawn Set makeup kit

Ilia

Gift mom some new makeup from skincare-infused beauty brand Ilia. This gift set includes a Limitless Lash Mascara, Color Haze Multi-Use Pigment in Waking Up, Balmy Tint Hydrating Lip Balm in Runaway and Liquid Powder Chromatic Eye Tint in Sheen.

Ilia The Dawn Set makeup kit, $68

Samsung 'The Frame' QLED smart TV

Samsung

Don't mess up mom's decor scheme with a new 4K TV. Samsung's "The Frame" disguises itself as a piece of art. The latest edition of "The Frame" utilizes a matte, anti-reflection display. The one-inch-thick screen can stream all your favorite TV shows and movies and can seamlessly transition to Art Mode to display your favorite paintings and photographs. Opt for the 2021 model to save some cash.

65" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED TV 2022, $2,000

75" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED TV 2022, $3,000

43" 'The Frame' smart TV, $850 (regularly $1,000)

85" 'The Frame' smart TV, $3,300 (regularly $4,300)

Soma Cool Nights jogger pajama set

Soma

A new pair of PJs is always welcome. This super soft and breathable set has a classic look. Find it in sizes XS to XXL.

Soma Cool Nights jogger pajama set, $80

Café Bellissimo semi-automatic espresso machine

Cafe

Is mom a serious coffee fanatic? This powerhouse espresso machine from Café offers the option to customize flavor with 15 grind settings from coarse to fine. It also features a built-in, 180-degree rotatable steam wand. A huge extra perk? It looks gorgeous sitting in your kitchen with its sophisticated and sleek looks. It's available in white, matte black and stainless steel, all with copper accents.

Café Bellissimo semi-automatic espresso machine, $579 (reduced from $679)

Frances Austen lantern sleeve crop cardigan

Frances Austen

Treat mom to a 100% cashmere cardigan. This rib-knit style from Frances Austen has a slightly cropped fit and comes in three colors.

Frances Austen lantern sleeve crop cardigan, $425

