Best Mother's Day 2022 gifts

Mother's Day 2022 is this Sunday, May 8. Do you have a Mother's Day gift to give? Show some love to mom, grandma, aunts, the mother of your children or any other important mother in your life with a thoughtful gift. Consider something to pamper her, or something new for mom to wear and more from brands like Soma to Ilia. Or take out the guesswork and gift her an Amazon gift card.

Top products in this article:

For the mom who has everything: Amazon Mother's Day egift card

Best luxe Mother's Day find: 65" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED TV (2022 model), $1,800 (reduced from $2,000)

The ultimate skin care package for mom: Rawkanvas The Ultimate Essentials, $204

Mother's Day is right around the corner. Don't drop the ball on picking out a gift. Getty Images

Pick up one of the best Mother's Day gifts in 2022 below in time for May 8. She'll appreciate one or more of these gifts for a variety of budgets.

Amazon Mother's Day egift card



Amazon

Amazon's best gift card deal is back. Now through May 6, first-time gift card customers can get a $10 promotional credit when they spend $50 or more on gift cards in a single order. You need to use code USGIFTCARD21 at checkout to get this deal. Promotional credit will appear in your account two days after purchase.

This Amazon Mother's Day gift card can be scheduled for delivery via email on any day you'd like. You choose the denomination of the gift card.

And don't forget to pick up the perfect Mother's Day greeting card to go along with it. Amazon has a number of Mother's Day cards from Hallmark available that are Prime-eligible.

Amazon gift card deal: Spend $50 on gift cards, get a $10 credit

L'Occitane almond collection

Treat mom to L'Occitane's almond collection, including the Almond Milk Concentrate, Almond Shower Oil, Almond 2-in-1 Exfoliating Soap, Almond Delicious Hands cream and a gift box.

L'Occitane almond collection, $84

Diptyque candles

Diptyque

Give mom her most luxurious Mother's Day ever. Diptyque candles are made in France and loved by celebrities including Meghan Markle. The brand's best-selling Baies candle smells like freshly picked blackcurrant berries and rose. It has a burning time of 60 hours.

Diptyque candles, $70

Tushy Classic 3.0

Tushy

Get mom the gift she never knew she wanted and now doesn't want to live without. This Tushy bidet cleans using fresh water and has pressure and angle control for a targeted spray. It requires no electricity or plumbing and has an automatically self-cleaning nozzle.

Tushy Classic 3.0, $99

Grey State Vivienne top

Grey State

This top with gold accent hooks and eyes from Grey State is equal parts comfortable and cute. It's a gift she'll get lots of use out of. It comes in three colors.

Grey State Vivienne top, $98

Apple Watch Series 7 (41 mm)

The Apple Watch Series 7 in new colors midnight, starlight, green, a new blue and (PRODUCT)RED. Apple

The Apple Watch Series 7 is a gift that is sure to impress mom. It comes in new case finishes: midnight, starlight, green, a new blue and Product Red.

The base 41 mm model (352 x 430 pixels), which connects to the internet via your iPhone, sells for $329 on Amazon and Walmart -- the best price we've ever seen. You can upgrade to a model that features cellular service for as low as $430 today. Additional monthly fees from your wireless provider may apply.

(Note: Some colors are available at different prices.)

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (41 mm), $329 (reduced from $399)

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + cellular (41 mm), $429 and up (reduced from $499)

Reed + Gwen snoozy bath soak with magnesium flakes

Avocado

Avocado -- that's right, the mattress brand -- has a genderless beauty and skincare brand, Reed + Gwen. Gift their snoozy bath soak with magnesium flakes to help mom wind down. It has a lavender, rosewood, geranium and citrus scent and has magnesium flakes to soothe sore muscles. It comes with a handy wooden scoop.

Reed + Gwen snoozy bath soak with magnesium flakes, $38

Apple AirPods Pro

Apple

Mom will surely appreciate receiving the Apple AirPods Pro. They feature active noise cancelation technology, water resistance and health tracking in a more compact, better fitting design. They're also lauded for their great sound quality. But all that comes at a steep price -- specifically $250, which is why this deal on Amazon is a big one.

Apple AirPods Pro, $175 (reduced from $249)

Rawkanvas The Ultimate Essentials skincare set

Rawkanvas

Give her skincare routine the ultimate upgrade with products from Rawkanvas. This gift set includes the Purified: Purifying Cleanser, Harmony: Radiance Boosting Toner, Sol: Hydrating Gel Moisturizer, Luna Vitality: Restoring Moisture Cream, The Foundation: Flawless Retinol & Vitamin C Lotion and Canvas: Resurfacing AHA & BHA Treatment. The products' glass bottles and jars look beautiful set out.

Rawkanvas The Ultimate Essentials skincare set, $204

Ilia The Dawn Set makeup kit



Ilia

Gift mom some new makeup from skincare-infused beauty brand Ilia. This gift set includes a Limitless Lash Mascara, Color Haze Multi-Use Pigment in Waking Up, Balmy Tint Hydrating Lip Balm in Runaway and Liquid Powder Chromatic Eye Tint in Sheen.

Ilia The Dawn Set makeup kit, $68

Samsung 'The Frame' QLED smart TV

Samsung

Don't mess up mom's decor scheme with a new 4K TV. Samsung's "The Frame" disguises itself as a piece of art. The latest edition of "The Frame" utilizes a matte, anti-reflection display. The one-inch-thick screen can stream all your favorite TV shows and movies and can seamlessly transition to Art Mode to display your favorite paintings and photographs. Opt for the 2021 model to save some cash.

65" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED TV 2022, $1,800 (reduced from $2,000)

75" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED TV 2022, $2,800 (reduced from $3,000)

43" 'The Frame' smart TV, $850 (regularly $1,000)

85" 'The Frame' smart TV, $3,300 (regularly $4,300)

Soma Cool Nights jogger pajama set

Soma

A new pair of PJs is always welcome. This super soft and breathable set has a classic look. Find it in sizes XS to XXL, and add it to your cart to see a discount.

Soma Cool Nights jogger pajama set, $60 (reduced from $80)

Café Bellissimo semi-automatic espresso machine

Cafe

Is mom a serious coffee fanatic? This powerhouse espresso machine from Café offers the option to customize flavor with 15 grind settings from coarse to fine. It also features a built-in, 180-degree rotatable steam wand. A huge extra perk? It looks gorgeous sitting in your kitchen with its sophisticated and sleek looks. It's available in white, matte black and stainless steel, all with copper accents.

Café Bellissimo semi-automatic espresso machine, $539 (reduced from $679)

Frances Austen lantern sleeve crop cardigan

Frances Austen

Treat mom to a 100% cashmere cardigan. This rib-knit style from Frances Austen has a slightly cropped fit and comes in three colors.

Frances Austen lantern sleeve crop cardigan, $425

Nespresso Vertuo Plus: $159



Nestle Nespresso via Amazon

Mom will love this top-of-the-line Nespresso. This Nestle coffee device adapts its pressure, temperature and brewing time to make you the perfect cup of coffee and espresso. The on-sale Nespresso Vertuo Plus includes a complimentary starter set of Nespresso Vertuo capsules.

Nespresso Vertuo Plus, $142 (regularly $189)

Echelon Connect Sport indoor cycling exercise bike

Echelon via Walmart

This exercise bike has 32 manual resistance levels and does not come with a tablet. It has adjustable toe cage pedals.

The bike comes with a free 30-day trial of Echelon Fitness' premier membership via an app. It gives you and up to four others access to thousands of live and on-demand fitness classes. Members also get access to FitPass, Echelon's equipment-free membership, which offers HIIT, yoga, strength training and more classes. After this trial, memberships start at $20 a month.

Echelon Connect Sport indoor cycling exercise bike, $397 ($599)

Aura Carver Luxe HD smart digital picture frame

Aura Store via Amazon

This luxe-looking digital frame allows you to upload, share and display photos with mom, grandma, aunties and more across Aura's collaborative photo sharing app.

The best part of this gift is that it can be preloaded with precious memories and even your recipient's Wi-Fi information. Once your mom turns on the frame, they can see personalized messages and photos in HD 1920x1200 resolution.

Aura Carver Luxe HD smart digital picture frame, $159 (regularly $199)

Cosori air fryer oven combo (5.8 quart)

Amazon

If mom has been hinting at wanting an air fryer, now's the time to buy. The No. 1 best-selling Amazon air fryer is in stock right now. The Cosori air fryer features 13 different cooking functions that prepare your food at the best temperature and time for the most crisp and crunch. Cooking for more than one or two? According to the brand, the 5.8-quart basket can fit a whole five-pound chicken. The non-stick air fryer basket is removable and dishwasher safe. The top-rated air fryer comes in black, red and white.

"This thing is so easy to clean and use," say an enthused an Amazon customer who purchased the Cosori air fryer. "It has made cooking bacon the easiest thing ever, it's great for reheating items or using it as a mini oven. It becomes a must-have item after you've gotten used to adding it to your cooking accessories. I'll always have an air fryer from now on in my kitchen."

Cosori air fryer oven combo (5.8 quart), $100 (reduced from $120)

Lululemon Athletica Everywhere belt bag

Lululemon via Amazon

Lululemon's super popular Everywhere belt bag is available at Amazon (though it's cheaper if you order direct from Lululemon). The water-repellent bag can be worn like a fanny pack or like a cross body bag. It features multiple zippered pockets including a secret interior pocket for your important items such as a phone or your identification.

Lululemon Athletica Everywhere belt bag, $38

Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 (6 quart)

Instant Pot via Amazon

This 9-in-1 model functions as an electric pressure cooker, rice cooker, slow cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan and food warmer. But you also get two other tricks: a sterilizer and a function that allows you to keep your cooking water at a constant temperature (for sous vide cooking). The machine has 15 customizable programming options.

Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 (6 quart), $90 (regularly $119)

